A Wigan nursery which faced an exodus of long-serving staff has been rated as “inadequate” by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited Little Acorns Hindley Green on June 4, just days after a “significant” number of workers left at the end of May.

Wigan Today was told they decided to resign after a vacancy was filled by four unqualified employees who would need to be supervised, impacting the work of other staff. They allegedly spoke very little English.

It led to concerns among many parents, with some looking for nursery places elsewhere.

Ofsted inspectors rated the Smiths Lane nursery as “good” in April 2023 and returned last month "as a result of a risk assessment, following information we received about the provider”.

At the time the nursery employed six members of childcare staff – four with appropriate early years qualifications at level three or above and two who were unqualified.

They found the care and education given to children at the nursery was “significantly disrupted” by the departure of staff.

Inspector Donna Birch wrote: “The provider has failed to maintain effective oversight of the setting. They have not carefully reflected on the organisation of the setting. Consequently, there are breaches in legal requirements and this has led to a decline in the provider's practice.

"Furthermore, the provider has failed to manage a recent dispute with staff and parents about how the setting is organised and run. This lack of purposeful engagement has led to a significant number of long-serving staff leaving the setting.

"This has significantly disrupted the care and education children currently receive. At the time of the inspection, this disruption is having a negative impact on the education that all children receive.

"This includes children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and those children who are ready to leave the setting to go to school. Right now, children are not supported to make good progress.”

The key-person system was described as “ineffective”, as staff did not know children well enough and could not plan their learning.

The “close and special bonds” children and parents once had with staff had been “lost”, Ofsted said, and parents were “worried about their children and what the future might bring”.

"Weak interactions and poor implementation” of the curriculum meant children would wander aimlessly and were “not developing good attitudes towards learning”.

But safeguarding arrangements were described as “effective” and staff were “kind and caring”.

The report said: “Recruitment and vetting procedures at the setting are robust. As a result, children are cared for by suitable adults. All staff have attended training in safeguarding. Staff demonstrate a thorough knowledge and understanding of their child protection roles and responsibilities.

"Staffing arrangements meet requirements. These effective measures ensure children's safety.”

The inspectors found the nursery provided freshly cooked meals and drinks, there was a “spacious” outdoor area and settling-in sessions were used well to support new parents and children.

Ofsted required the nursery to make several improvements, including implementing an effective key-person system, appropriate training and professional development opportunities for staff and putting in place arrangements to support children with SEND.

Little Acorns Hindley Green was contacted about the report but did not provide a response.