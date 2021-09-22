Richard Ashcroft will release a new acoustic album in October

This Thing Called Life is out now and will feature on Acoustic Hymns Vol.1, which includes 12 newly recorded versions of classic songs, from both his solo career and his time with The Verve.

The latest track has been completely reworked from the version that was first recorded with No I.D. for the RPA & The United Nations Of Sound project in 2010.

Ashcroft has stripped away the punchy, hip-hop flavoured beats and funk guitar embellishments, to make it sound like a classic addition to his songbook.

The accompanying music video shares a feeling of nostalgia as it shows the Wigan-born musician returning to Olympic Studios, where he recorded many of his songs before its closure in 2009.

A cinema screen shows a montage from Ashcroft’s personal archive, to cover his career and family life, dating back to his childhood.

The release of Bittersweet Symphony kicked off his new campaign at the beginning of September, with the full album available to listen from October 29.

This accompanies a four-date acoustic tour in October and November.

He will play two sell-out shows at London Palladium, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, and the Royal Albert Hall.

The full track list for Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 features:

1. Bittersweet Symphony

2. A Song For The Lovers

3. Sonnet

4. C’mon People (We’re Making It Now) featuring Liam Gallagher.

5. Weeping Willow

6. Lucky Man

7. This Thing Called Life

8. Space & Time

9. Velvet Morning

10. Break The Night With Colour

11. One Day

12. The Drugs Don’t Work