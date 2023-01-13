The first event of its kind in the town saw eager fans queuing the length of King Street to get in, which was a rare weekday sight.

Fans of the morbid and macabre will be delighted to know that "Inside The Mind Of A Serial Killer" – created and hosted by BBC’s Cheish Merryweather – will come to Wigan for another dark evening.

Once again it will be putting the spotlight on the world’s most notorious serial killers and twisted psychopaths while mixing in the fun element of games allowing the audience to find out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Dr Harold Shipman will be one of the serial killers discussed at the latest Wigan talk

Taking place at Vibe Wigan on Thursday February 16, tickets are available for purchase via the Skiddle website on VIBE’s page.

Cheish said: “We are delighted to be back in Wigan for an all-new serial killer talk. Following a sell out success with the previous talk, it looks like more true crime fans want their fix. This night we are bringing it very close to home as we focus on British serial killers and the worst crimes imaginable committed here at home.”

Lasting two hours, this production will include “four types of serial killers”, “seven cycles of serial killers”, and “hybristophilia” – why some choose to fall in love with serial killers.

Cheish will return to Wigan on Thursday February 16.

Fred and Rose West, Peter Sutcliffe (The Yorkshire Ripper), Harold Shipman and Jeffrey Dahmer will all feature.

"These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way," Cheish said.