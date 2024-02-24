Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parbold Village Hall will be the venue for the teaming up of acclaimed classical pianist Lucy Parham and the legendary actor Tim McInnerny next month who will together put Sergei Rachmaninov firmly in the spotlight.

McInnerny is an actor loved for his countless film, TV and stage appearances including Notting Hill, One Day and Blackadder.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Parham and Tim McInnerny in concert

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday March 16, 7.45pm he appears with Parham in a unique show about the life and music of the Russian genius called Elegie - A Heart in Exile.

It has been compiled and scripted by international performer Parham herself. The narrative, taken from letters and diaries, follows the composer and pianist from his youth in Russia, through his subsequent self-imposed exile in 1917 and finally to California USA, where he died in 1943.

The programme includes many of Rachmaninov’s best-loved works for solo piano, including a selection of Preludes, Etudes-Tableaux and Moments Musicaux, some of his own transcriptions and the haunting Elégie, as well as works by Scriabin and Tchaikovsky.

The performance takes place in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall, dubbed “The Rolls-Royce of village halls” by Lancashire Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, our live performances are unique in the North West in presenting concerts in an intimate auditorium where audiences can get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.

This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Douglas Music does in the community.

Tickets are £25 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years). Free car parking is also available. Tickets can be booked by visiting the website www.parbolddouglasmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or phoning 01257 498452.