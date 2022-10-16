The one-time Garswood Primary pupil was up against Bros singer Matt Goss in Sunday night’s dance-off.

The former Coronation Street actress and partner Graziano Di Prima impressed the judging panel on the BBC One show with the second performance of their samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings.

After both couples had danced for a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts, with all four opting to save Marsh and Di Prima.

Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima, right went head to head with Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova in this weeks dance-off

Most Popular

Craig Revel Horwood commented: "I think both couples went up a major notch - I mean, Matt, you went fantastically mad in that, I loved it, and Kym, you were really great in that. But the couple I would like to save is Kym and Graziano."

Motsi Mabuse agreed, saying: "From that dance-off only, I have decided to save Kym and Graziano."

Anton Du Beke said: "I would just like to say you should both be thrilled with the way you performed in the dance-off, it's the most high-pressured of situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Matt - that's your best performance of the whole series, you should be really proud of yourself.

"But the couple with the higher technical ability, I think for me, going through is Kym and Graziano."

Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas, who has previously disagreed with her fellow judges' decisions, said: "I also felt that both couples were 100 per cent committed, spot-on performances today.