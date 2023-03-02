The Victoria Quartet takes to the stage at the auditorium at Parbold Village Hall on Saturday March 4 at 7.45pm, with a lyrical prgramme of classical chamber music for two violins, viola and cello.

Named after the venue of its first concert – the historic Victoria Baths in Manchester – it was launched in 2017 with David Greed, distinguished staff of the Royal Northern College and leader of the Orchestra of Opera North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together with Benedict Holland on second violin, Ali Vennart on the viola and Jennifer Langridge on the cello, they share a wealth of experience and committed passion for chamber music.

The Victoria String Quartet will make its debut at Parbold Douglas Music on Saturday March 4.

Most Popular

The quartet, invited to perform by Parbold Douglas Music, has selected a range of lush and melodic music that will appeal to lovers of classical and more popular music. Fans of show tunes, easy listening, opera, jazz and swing will find familiar melodies amongst beautiful classical music.

While many will struggle to pick out compositions by Borodin, Schubert or Puccini, they might be surprised to learn that they know many of the main themes of the pieces chosen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the music selected for the night has been reworked into other pieces and will include famous artists such as Frank Sinatra, Katherine Jenkins and Dionne Warwick.

The opening will see the Victoria String quartet perfrom a piece from the summer of 1881 with Borodin’s Second String Quartet, dedicated to his wife on their 25th wedding anniversary.

Loved by audiences worldwide, the piece gained further popularity when its melodies featured in the musical Kismet and in 1953 Borodin was posthumously awarded a Broadway Tony for the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2022/23 concert season continues with three further concerts showcasing international musicians. Concert pianists Pavel Kolesnikov, Anna Fedorova and Noriko Ogawa feature and the series of concerts is attracting a lot of attention and audience are being encouraged to book early.

The impressively intimate venue allows audiences to get thrillingly close to performers and the society is proud to announce that ticket prices have remained the same as last year.