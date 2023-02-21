Train operator Northern has teamed up with Decorum Vending to install 79 new machines at locations across its network.

They offer a range of products, including low-sugar and healthy alternatives for customers who want to grab a snack “on the go” while travelling across the North of England.

The machines are all cash-free, which means customers purchase items contactless via their bank card or smart phone.

The new vending machines have already proved a success in Manchester

This may not go down well with all passengers – particularly older ones - who don’t have the technology or would rather still use coins, but bosses say that one of the benefits is that it deters vandalism.

Northern’s decision to partner with Decorum was led by the vending operator’s commitment to sustainability.

Their vending machines operate using low energy technology, they use considered waste disposal and they are soon to introduce a hybrid fleet of maintenance vehicles.

Wigan Wallgate station

The new vending machines have been well received by customers, with the units at Manchester Victoria and Manchester Oxford Road stations some of the highest grossing machines in operation by Decorum on the UK rail network.

Additional units are set to be installed at Harrogate and Manchester Victoria with a further 34 locations identified for more vending machines in 2023.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We have worked closely with Decorum to offer our customers the optimum mix of products to suit all tastes.

“These new machines form an important part of our work to improve the customer experience for our passengers.

“The income Northern receives from the sale of products in these machines is reinvested into our on-going programme of improvement works across trains and stations.”

