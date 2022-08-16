Summer holidays highlights to explore and revel in

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighten your summer with activities and places to explore

SEA CITY MUSEUM

There are child-friendly Guided Titanic Exhibition Tours (£6 per person) for a more in-depth and interactive look at the museum’s permanent display.

Taking place on 12,19 and 26th August, the 1-hour sessions at 10.30am, midday and 2pm. There is also a freeto download self-guided Titanic walk from the museum and around the city which retraces the city’s connections to the ship. For more information and to book tickets www.seacitymuseum.co.uk

TUDOR HOUSE AND GARDENS

Walks and Talks from Pirates, Plunder & Plague to the Blitz throughout AugustThe resident historians at Southampton’s Tudor House & Gardens will be venturing beyond the building’s 800-year-old walls this summer on a series of family focused walking tours that explores the hidden histories of the city’s old town.

Each 90-minute tour provides a peek into vaults, and the chance to scale the town’s ancient walls while discovering tales covering pirates, plunder, plague and villainy as well as the Titanic and the Blitz. Departing 11am and 2pm each tour costs £6 per person or £24 for families of up to five. For tickets or for more information about the Tudor House and Gardens www.tudorhouseandgarden.com

SOUTHAMPTON CITY ART GALLERYA summer of creativity at Southampton City Art Gallery’s Family Art Workshops throughout AugustAs well as checking out one of the finest art collections in the south of England, families heading to Southampton City Art Gallery this summer will have chance to join a series of art workshops.

With two to three group sessions daily, the tutored creative workshop vary in length between one and two hours and must be pre-booked. For more information on all the events and to book visit: www.southamptoncityartgallery.com

Bounding into Southampton: The Hares of Hampshire until 25 AugustThe Hares of Hampshire have bounded into Southampton on a free to experience public art trail. Perfect for posing alongside, there 30 brightly painted and larger than life statues are scattered across various locations in and around the city and beyond until 25th August. www.haresofhampshire.co.uk

See the liners, get on the water with the round-the-island yachties and catch the Bournemouth air show from the deck of the historic SS ShieldhallA member of the National Historic Fleet and a registered charity, the SS Shieldhall offers a novel way to catch all the summer goings-on in the Solent.

Summer highlights include the opportunity to get close to Cowes-racing yachties beside the Isle of Wight, a new coastal trip to see Portsmouth from the water, several cruises to see magnificent ocean liners up close and a weekend of sailings that take in the Bournemouth Air Show from the water. Prices from £38 for adults and £13.50 for children, family tickets from £90.00 www.ss-shieldhall.co.uk

STAY:Room2: A heavenly self-catering hometel, www.room2.com is ideally located beside quiet and leafy Queens Park yet close to the marina and buzzy Oxford street – lined with restaurants and bars.

Stays are for 24 hours with check in and check out at 2pm. Sleeping four, the L Loft is an ideal family space with prices from £147.50 per night during August. www.room2.com