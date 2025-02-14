Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan borough band The Lottery Winners have debuted their latest single from their new album which will be released next month.

The four-piece released their brand new single Turn Around, the latest from their upcoming album KOKO out March 21.

The song was premiered by Scott Mills on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show.

The anthemic track proves Lottery Winners can do it all: writing emotionally affecting songs about anxiety, sing-a-long songs of cathartically finding yourself… and, at the other end of the emotional scale, a no-nonsense pop crowd-pleaser to get people dancing.

Lottery Winners

This is shown in the video which features an instructional dance routine.

Frontman Thomas Rylance said: “My vision is 50,000 people in the summer all moving together and doing the dance moves.

"Like an indie YMCA, like a sexy Cha Cha Slide, like a less cool Black Lace.

"Sometimes you just have to write a song because it feels good. And it does.”

Turn Around joins previous singles to be released from KOKO, which stands for Keep On Keeping On: Dirt and Gold featuring Frank Turner, UFO, Superpower, and the band’s first radio hit, You Again featuring Reverend and The Makers.

The album also features collaborations with Shed Seven and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger

Lottery Winners are about to embark upon a headline UK tour through February and March, including a date supporting Frank Turner at Alexandra Palace, London, for Frank’s 3000th show.

Through summer, the band will also be supporting the Robbie Williams on his massive UK and Europe tour.

Lottery Winners’ previous album Anxiety Replacement Therapy reached number one in 2023, and marked a culmination of a 15 year overnight success, following a similar lineage of great British indie pop acts to achieve huge success further down the line, such as Pulp and Elbow.

The quartet, made up of singer, songwriter and guitarist Thom, alongside bassist and vocalist Katie Lloyd, guitarist Rob Lally and drummer Joe Singleton, achieved this in the old school way.

Beating major artists like The National, Nines, and Jessie Ware to the top, the Leigh band’s success was a surprise to many—though not to their devoted fanbase, who have long supported one of Britain’s most extravagantly entertaining and hard-working bands.

After playing to over half a million people in 2024 alone, including a hugely successful sold out three night stand at Manchester Academy over Christmas, KOKO is poised to expand their fanbase even more.