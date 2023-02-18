Alfie’s First Fight is a one-man show by Oliver Sykes which will arrive at The Old Courts, Crawford Street on Saturday February 25.

A semi-autobiographical piece by the writer and performer, it follows the life of 12-year-old Alfie in a tale of love, loss, family and boxing.

A keen amateur boxer, 33-year-old Oliver took inspiration from his own childhood, growing up without a mother and being coached in the ring by his dad.

When Alfie’s older borther Jacob goes missing moments before the Golden Glove Championship – the biggest boxing match of his life – he puts aside his fear and goes to investigate.

Who are the bear-like Big Man and the cigar-smoking Posh Man? What do they want with Jacob? And how will anyone ever compete against the ultimate teenage warrior, the Boy Giant?

Reviewers say new kid on the block Oliver delivers punchy and high energy storytelling and incorporates just the right amount of audience anticipation, all while wearing real boxing gloves!

It may appear as a simple adventure story about goodies, baddies and the drama of the boxing ring on the surface but Alfie’s First Fight is also about learning to fight for what you want.

One of six siblings, Oliver grew up in poverty in rural Derbyshire and was raised by a single-parent dad. Living on a council estate on the breadline, they received clothing donations from charities, income support and free school meals.

Determined to aim high by his book-loving father, Oliver went on to graduate from Lancaster University via the Jerwood creative bursaries scheme achieving a first in the process.

After taking a paid internship at the Contact theatre in Manchester and becoming a creative project producer, he has now turned his hand to writing and live performance.

Oliver said: "Alfie's First Fight is the kind of tale that you don't very often see on stage.

"It's a relatable, working class story about a loving and supportive non-traditional family who love boxing.

"Alfie's First Fight is a story about coming of age, fighting our fears and being who we always wanted to be.

"It will appeal to everyone who has ever felt like the underdog but has gone full throttle for the win regardless."

Alfie's First Fight is The Old Courts, Wigan, on Saturday February 25 at 2pm