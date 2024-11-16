Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Wigan lensmen have been filmed for a new television show recalling the moment they were asked to snap an Oasis photoshoot.

In a new documentary for Shots TV, former Wigan Observer photographers Gary Brunskill and Nick Fairhurst spoke about when a reporter came to them to make them aware about Oasis shooting an album cover at the top of Darlington Street.

At the time graphic artist Brian Cannon, who lived in Wigan, was in charge of the band’s album artwork and used friends and family to make up a crowd for the shoot.

Nick said: “They were stood on the steps and all the extras were stood at the bottom.

"There was a photographer stood on a step-ladder and the direction was for Oasis to walk down through the crowd.

"I was across the street trying to get the shot and they kept sticking their fingers up at me!”

Gary, who was chief photographer at the time said: “I came to let you (Nick) go but I had my camera.

Oasis on their famous visit to Wigan

"Noel came out first and made his way straight into the car but Liam hung about and acknowledged the policeman smiling and just grabbed him and kissed him.

"I lifted my camera up and got that one shot.

"I think they went to the Crispin pub round the corner for a pint of Guinness.”

Roll With It: A Celebration of Oasis and Its Fans showcases people’s personal stories and experiences with the band Oasis, highlighting how the band’s music has impacted or influenced their lives.

The documentary is available online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52682167