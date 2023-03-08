News you can trust since 1853
Wanted: Bell ringers for King Charles' Coronation in May

Throughout the country plans are being made to Ring for the King at the Coronation of King Charles III on 6 May 2023.

By Iain Lynn
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Following the announcement of King Charles’ Coronation, the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers initiated an appeal to recruit more ringers to be trained in time to Ring for the King.

But what does it take to to become an accomplished bell-ringer?

Bell ringers at Blackburn Cathedral are looking for new members ahead of the King's coronation. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
    We sent our reporter Kelvin Stuttard along to Blackburn Cathedral to find out, and you can watch his special video report above.

