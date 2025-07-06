Feel safer heading into the crowds during the summer festival season with these tips if you’re involved in a crowd crush

Heading out to one of this year’s big music festivals or concerts, but concerned about the crowds?

While many other festival-goers will no doubt look out for you and other revellers, there are some tips to take with you ahead of the next show you’re heading to.

Here is some important advice on what to do if you find yourself in a crowd crush – most importantly, how to remain calm and what to do before entering the crowd.

We all love wading into crowds during the summer festival season – joining revellers to have a dance, a pogo, or, in some cases, a mosh, as our favourite acts take to stages across fields, stadiums, and arenas this year.

But as newer music fans might make their first pilgrimage to the likes of Leeds and Reading Festival, or the numerous Oasis reunion concerts that are also set to take place throughout the remainder of the year, there might be some of you out there concerned about overcrowding and the very serious, real nature of crowd crushes.

Speaking from personal experience, I have found myself in only two crowd crushes throughout the numerous years of attending concerts and festivals; both times happened to be during System Of A Down sets. Even if the crowd seems lucid before the act takes to the stage, the moment that music hits, it can feel like every person for themselves.

So what should you do if you find yourself in a crowd crush, or start to feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of people around you at one of the remaining festivals or concerts taking place throughout 2025?

Global travel insurance experts World Nomads are urging festival-goers to stay informed and vigilant in crowded spaces, with practical advice on how to stay safe in the event of a crowd crush – and have offered salient advice even the most hardened concert-goer will attest is incredibly useful

What is a crowd crush?

Learn more about 'The Accordion Method' and what else you should do if you find yourself in a crowd crush at one of this year's many concerts and festivals. | Canva

A crowd crush, also known as a crowd collapse or progressive crowd collapse, occurs when a dense group of people becomes so tightly packed that individuals are compressed against each other, or against barriers, to the point where they can no longer breathe. This is not typically caused by people falling or tripping, but rather by the sheer force exerted by the collective mass of bodies.

In such extreme density, typically reaching 6–7 people per square metre, individuals lose control over their own movement. Waves of pressure can ripple through the crowd, leading to a "domino effect" where people are pushed and squeezed with immense force, often exceeding hundreds of pounds per square inch.

This pressure can cause compression asphyxia, leading to suffocation, and also results in severe internal injuries from being crushed.

What to do if you find yourself in a crowd crush during a concert or festival?

Know your exits

Take a moment before enjoying the music to familiarise yourself with your surroundings and all the exits you can spot – not just the one you came through. In an emergency situation, a less crowded means of escape can provide important seconds to ensure your and everyone else's safety.

Stay on your feet

It's a dreaded concern for many: what happens if I fall over in the crowd during a crush? If you do fall, try to get up quickly. Protect your head and keep your arms up in front of your chest to create breathing space and guard against pressure – a good crowd will know to help those who stumble back onto their feet.

Don’t push or shout

Nothing gets done when people shove or shout, especially during a situation such as a crowd crush. Stay calm and move with the flow of the crowd when possible to make your way to one of those exits we spoke about earlier.

A rather loud concert also means trying to compete with the music by shouting won’t do much, so instead use non-verbal cues to those around you if you need help. Hand signals, eye contact, and pointing will help communicate with those around you more than yelling in their faces.

Help others

Pit hospitality is a big thing, even if it seems everyone is smashing into one another. Ultimately, despite how frantic a mosh can get, everyone knows to help other people if things get too hectic. Pick people up if they fall on the floor, allow people space if they don’t feel comfortable and want to leave, and perhaps just as important – respect those who don’t want to get ‘Caught in a Mosh’ (to quote Anthrax). Circle pits can get very big very quickly.

The Accordion Method

When navigating a dense, surging crowd, a key technique to extract yourself is employing what's known as The Accordion Method.

As the mass of people pushes forward in wave-like motions, strategically utilise the subsequent brief lull to shift diagonally into any emerging gaps. By consistently repeating this calculated movement during each ebb in the crowd's flow, you can gradually work your way towards the safer, less congested edges of the crowd.

Trust your instincts

Ultimately, only you know your limits when it comes to joining in with crowd activities during a performance. If you start to feel unsure while in the crowd or you feel that it is getting a little too crowded – don’t be a hero.

Take the chance to step away from the bulk of the bodies in the crowd and perhaps look at sticking around the edges to the side of the stages, or take advantage of some of the big screens many music festivals offer.

It’s far more important to get a chance to see your favourite band another time, another place than to risk your safety just to be front-and-centre for them.

Have you any tips for those attending concerts and festivals for the first time who might feel anxious about wading into the crowd? Share your advice or put some of those minds at ease by leaving your comments down below.