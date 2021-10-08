Wigan artists to celebrate what it is like to be working class and talented this month

The cast will perform at the Old Courts

Wigan Arts Centre invited them to get involved with Rent Party, an acclaimed interactive theatre production directed by Darren Pritchard.

The performance will take place in the Victorian Courtroom on October 27, 28 and 29 at 6:30pm.

Jonny Davenport, Artistic Director of The Old Courts said: “Rent Party Wigan is a genuine landmark for The Old Courts. We are part of the Moving Roots national theatre network working with exceptional theatre makers to co-create a show unique and relevant to each location.

“Our producing team and show creator have worked incredibly hard to cast what I personally think is a formidable group of Wiganers. Theatre experience is not required; this show is founded on raw, honest story telling.

“The intense rehearsals are about to begin in the creative care of Darren and team who are fresh off the back of impactful, sell out shows at partner locations including Peterborough, Medway and just last week in Cardiff which I was lucky enough to attend.

“This show celebrates Wiganers, struggles, talent, triumph, resilience and pride and you will no doubt recognise or even be related to some of the cast who call this brilliant town home.”

The idea is inspired by 1920’s Rent Parties in Harlem, New York, where Black American entertainers would stage events to help pay their rent.

In the Wigan version, five local artists have been cast to appear in the cabaret-style show to tell their stories and show their talent.

The cast includes three local musicians and singer-songwriters, Zha Olu, Sarah Hardman and Alice Mae, spoken word artist Jamie Lee and poet Shaun Fallows.

A free meet and greet event also takes place at the Bailiff Bar on October 13 between 6.30pm and 8pm, with performances from each cast member, as well as some themed freebies.

Tickets for the Rent Party are available here for £7 per person or £24 for a table of four.