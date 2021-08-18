Wigan band Casino Club are releasing their third single on Friday

The four-piece got together just weeks before the first national lockdown, but have been able to bring out multiple tracks, including Taking Over, which is available to stream from the Friday 20 August.

Lead singer Marcus Grimshaw is delighted with the song and can’t wait for people to hear it.

He said: “Like the other two we have made it ourselves in the practice room, because we’ve not really had a chance to record it anywhere or play it live. We’ve had to think outside the box. We wanted to get it out there so then people have the chance to hear what we are about.

Casino Club are looking forward to playing live

“This one is a bit more rock ‘n’ roll and like the other stuff we have got. We have got big guitars and drums, spearheading us towards where we want to go. This is what I have always wanted to do.

“They are really raw and hopefully one day we'll look back and think ‘how good.’ It would be a safe bet not to do it. It will time stamp where we are at and will help to show the journey.”

Mr Grimshaw is looking forward to performing as a full band in front of a live crowd, with dates lined up at The Boulevard.

“I can’t wait to play live properly because with all the restrictions we have only been able to play acoustically, so we want to have big gigs. Just as we started to get going, lockdown hit and we wondered if it would even end up happening, it was really unlucky.

“We just kept going in my garage and it has been built from there. To finally have shows booked in really is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The band is also comprised of Mike Grimshaw, Alex Porter, Stee Grimshaw.

Mr Grimshaw admits it could be daunting ahead of their first live show together.

“In the practice room we sound spot on and it feels like we can step out to play anywhere, but it will be a different story when people are standing out in front of us.