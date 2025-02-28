A Wigan band is gearing up to release its new single next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barstaff’s latest track Hell No/in Love, which features fellow up-and-coming artist Hannah Mazey, will be on sale from Thursday, March 6.

The four-piece indie pop band – consisting of Byrom, Ben, Ciara and Jack – is described as fusing experimental indie sounds with sticky dancefloor energy while tentatively poking a toe into the pop music pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BARSTAFF

Hell No/in Love blurs the lines between the indie and R ‘n’ B genres and is the band’s most versatile single yet.

Frontman Ben Ashurst said: “Hell No/in Love explores the duality of falling in love – showing how the thrill of love can also uncover feelings of uncertainty and fear.”

The song will be available on all major streaming platforms.

Tickets are now on sale for the band’s first headline show of the year at Manchester’s Yes (Basement) on June 27.