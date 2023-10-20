Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After four years together, the four-piece – which consists of singer and rhythm guitarist Jack Heaton, lead guitarist Johnny Raper, bassist Will Watts and drummer Nicky Kitts – have announced they will be going their separate ways.

The group say they will remain good friends and are looking forward to playing one last show at Indiependence, on King Street West, on Friday, December 9.

In a statement on social media, The Flechettes said: “After four long years, countless shows and endless hours of writing, playing and enjoying music together through bad times and good, we’ve collectively decided that it's time for Flechettes to come to an end.

The Flechettes

"The four of us will forever treasure the support, love and loyalty you’ve shown us throughout our time in this band.

"We’ve done some amazing things together that we still can’t believe we got to do, from playing the Isle of Wight Festival, YNOT festival, to over 2,000 people in Mesnes Park in the centre of our home town, as well as playing as far as Paris earlier this year to name a just a few, we had an absolute ball doing all of it and we wouldn’t change any of it for the world.

"There are far too many people to tag we’d love to thank, as well as everyone who’s come to see us wherever it may have been, bought a T-shirt or even made the time to talk to us when you’ve seen us around. it always made all of it worthwhile to us.

"The four of us remain very close friends, and we’re very much looking forward to playing one last show before we finally call it a day.

“Tickets are on sale now for £5 – it would mean more than the world to see as many of you there as possible.

“Thank you all so much, Jack, Johnny, Nicky, and Will, Flechettes.”