Wigan band The Lathums release stripped-down version of song

The Lathums in Wigan Market

The four-piece has revealed an a cappella version of its recent single How Beautiful Life Can Be.

The Lathums were inspired to strip the track back to just voices after walking onto the stage at gigs to a similarly pared-down version of The Housemartins' Caravan of Love.

The special track also has an accompanying video which was shot in Wigan and sees The Lathums head into the market and sing among town centre shoppers.

The a cappella version of How Beautiful Life Can Be was arranged by the band in collaboration with Parr Street Studios producer Chris Taylor with Paul Duffy, a founder member of Liverpool band The Coral which was renowned for its vocal harmonies, also guiding recording,

Released just two-weeks ago, the single’s summery sound celebrates the lighter side of life and high hopes that the young might, finally, be set free.

The video was directed by James Slater and saw The Lathums back in the town centre after they drew a big crowd to Market Place for an impromptu open-air gig.

The group, which is made up of frontman Alex Moore, guitarist Scott Conception, drummer Ryan Durrans and bassist Johnny Cunliffe, is also looking forward to getting back on the road.

A number of high-profile slots, including places on the bill at at Kendal Calling, Truck Festival and Y Not Festival, have fallen out of the summer schedule.

However, a massive UK tour spread over the autumn and winter is going ahead, with a number of dates already sold out.

The Lathums are also picking up rearranged arena tour dates with Blossoms and have accepted an invitation from Paul Weller to open his UK-wide run of shows later this year.

Having completed their debut album at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool, produced by The Coral’s James Skelly, the band is looking forward to revealing more new music before hitting the road.

For more information, visit www.thelathums.com