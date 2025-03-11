Wigan band The Lathums have spoken of the issues encountered by working-class musicians hoping to succeed.

In an interview with the BBC, frontman Alex Moore said it was harder for working-class people to make it to the top in the music industry.

He said: "For us, if this fails, that's it, we've got nothing to fall back on. I think it's always been the same, money and position changes everything.

"We're doing really well, and we're making a life out of it, we're making a career, but in terms of opportunity and stuff like that, of course it’s going to be easier for people in certain circles."

Bassist Matty Murphy added: "The BRIT [Award] winners, quite a lot of them were private school kids, and obviously there's the chance that you don't succeed, you're going to be okay and not going to be on dole or anything.”

The chart-toppers were speaking to the BBC following the release of their third studio album Matter Does Not Define.

They have enjoyed a meteoric rise, which included shows at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena last summer.

They have a host of live shows over the coming months, in both the UK and Europe, as well as festivals in the summer.

The Lathums support Wigan’s young people and organisations through their Chance To See Fund, initiated as a partnership with Curious Minds.

It is dedicated to reducing stress, worry and social isolation among young people by providing opportunities to be creative, build skills and realise their dreams.