Wigan bands in action this week supporting North West four-piece The Racket

Casino Club and Rivver are both appear ahead of the main act on Friday at the Boulevard, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Widnes band The Racket last performed in Wigan last September, supporting the Lottery Winners, and were impressed with the reception they got.

Lead singer Callum Codd said: “We’re buzzing to be back in Wigan, this is the third time we’ve played here. We love playing northern towns because being from Widnes ourselves, we have a special connection with the audience.

The Racket (Credit: Gee Stanley)

“Last time, we played to a sold out crowd and I remember shouting ‘Wigan, what a *******,’ and the whole crowd cheered. You couldn’t get away with that anywhere else, it’s the northern humour we love.

“This is our first proper headline show of the year and we’ll be playing loads of new songs, plus the tunes we normally play. We’ll also be introducing our next single, Why Are You Watching Me.”

Casino Club will also be launching their new single Lose Control, which is available at midnight on January 28.

This will be the fourth release by the band, and have promised it is the best yet.

Meanwhile, Rivver will hope the show will be a great start to the year, with an EP lined up in the next 12 months.