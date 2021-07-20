Wigan DJ and promoter cannot wait to start Northern Soul events again

Northern Soul DJ and promoter Russ Winstanley

Russ Winstanley will begin playing the songs that made Wigan Casino famous once more later this month as live events are finally able to resume.

Russ is putting on events with other well-known Northern Soul DJs and acts at the Hulton Arms in Westhoughton every Sunday, starting later this month.

Russ says he is certain that music fans will be keen to get out and enjoy the entertainment and socialising they have missed out on during the pandemic, especially as some Northern Soul fans are now old enough to have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

He said: “You would never have believed this would happen, that you would not be able to DJ or go to a club for 18 months.

“The worst thing about it is not seeing all the people you know who are great friends.

“Many Northern Soul fans are more mature and the majority of them have had two jabs. People really just want to get out. It has been difficult to look at times and events with venues.

"There have been a couple of times we hoped everything would be OK but then Boris has changed his mind.

“We want people to be safe but fingers crossed this time it is going to happen.”

Russ admits to feeling considerable frustration that high-profile sports events like England’s Euro 2020 matches have been able to have tens of thousands of spectators present while very few music or cultural events have been given test status.

However, he is returning to spinning the decks on July 25 at the venue near Wigan, with six hours of soul music on Sunday afternoons and evenings featuring top DJs and singers.

Preparations are then being made for the big birthday celebrations for the most famous all-nighter venue of all.

The Upper Dicconson Street boozer will welcome the likes of Tommy Hunt and other Wigan Casino acts as well as some of the younger generation of soul singers such as Johnny Boy and Paul Stuart Davies.

DJs who will be delving into their collections of rare records will include Russ, Alan King and Alan Cain.

The party starts on the Friday evening and continues throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. All proceeds will be going to local charities.

Russ is also heading down to Butlins at Minehead for his latest collaboration with well-known Two Tone band Madness in November.

He is filling a sold-out venue at the event with non-stop Northern Soul sounds.

The 48th anniversary of Wigan Casino will be celebrated at the Charles Dickens from September 24 to 26. Tickets are £10 and will be available from the pub from July 24.