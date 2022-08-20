Wigan entertainer George Formby's famous song is remastered with a punk rock twist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Hughes, from Golborne, is a support worker with a keen interest in music and has recently been working on a reimagined version of a song by the iconic Wiganer.

The 48-year-old is hoping to modernise some classic hits by producing covers with a twist, with his first released soon.

While taking elderly clients out during the day, Rob will often listen to the music of their choice and in particular songs by George Formby.

Rob Hughes

Also from Wigan, Formby was known the world over for his various performances, appearing in more than 20 films, but most notably for his musical talent, often playing the ukulele or banjolele.

Rob said: “Everyone has heard of George Formby, especially in Wigan. More so as I’ve gotten older and being a musician myself, I have noticed just how talented he was.”

Wanting to honour his legacy, Rob searched for covers of Formby songs and noticed that others were playing the banjo in their versions of hits such as When I’m Cleaning Windows.

George Formby

He was surprised to discover that no-one had attempted to modernise his music and believed there was potentially a gap in the market for a punk rock version of the famous songs.

Working on it during his free time after work, in his studio at home, it took two months to complete his version of When I’m Cleaning Windows and still features the ukulele, which Rob learned specifically for this project

Rob said: “His work is without a doubt timeless and I believe would fit in any genre. This is a modern and unique cover – why not try and release it?

“If there is enough interest shown I’d love to do more and even release an album in the future consisting solely of George Formby covers.”

Punk Baby artwork featuring mascot Vernon

The unsigned musician goes by the name of Punk Baby and works with a friend Nathan Kilburn, who produces the art, including mascot Vernon.