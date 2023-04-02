News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Wigan Music Society finally welcomes ensemble whose debut was first thwarted by Covid

A belated welcome will be given to a talented young ensemble later this month when it finally makes its Wigan Music Society debut.

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The Larisa Piano Trio had been due to perform in the town three years ago but the concert was cancelled due to the onset of the pandemic.

The society has itself only emerged from a three-year lull in recent weeks but one of the first invitations organisers sent out was to the three young ladies who comprise the trio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Man accused of Tier 4 Covid breach walks free after Wigan court case collapses
The Larisa Piano Trio
The Larisa Piano Trio
The Larisa Piano Trio
Most Popular

    Concert secretary Roger Rimmer said: “The trio, like many other musicians and groups, had to endure the struggle of no work just at the time when they were setting out on their professional career.

    "We are therefore very excited to offer them a platform in Wigan so that we can enjoy the benefit of their recent successes, continuing study and performance experience.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The trio will play trios by Beethoven, Mozart and Mendelssohn at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, at 7.30pm on Saturday April 15.

    Tickets are £10 and £8 (to patrons) on the door.

    There will be an interval lasting about 20 minutes where drinks, cakes or biscuits are provided free of charge during which the audience can mix and chat.

    WiganTickets