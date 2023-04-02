Wigan Music Society finally welcomes ensemble whose debut was first thwarted by Covid

The Larisa Piano Trio had been due to perform in the town three years ago but the concert was cancelled due to the onset of the pandemic.

The society has itself only emerged from a three-year lull in recent weeks but one of the first invitations organisers sent out was to the three young ladies who comprise the trio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Larisa Piano Trio

Most Popular

Concert secretary Roger Rimmer said: “The trio, like many other musicians and groups, had to endure the struggle of no work just at the time when they were setting out on their professional career.

"We are therefore very excited to offer them a platform in Wigan so that we can enjoy the benefit of their recent successes, continuing study and performance experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio will play trios by Beethoven, Mozart and Mendelssohn at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, at 7.30pm on Saturday April 15.

Tickets are £10 and £8 (to patrons) on the door.