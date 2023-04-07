Wigan township to welcome locally-born performer for just the second time in her career

Wigan Rotary Club is bringing the best of the music from the West End theatres to the Unity Club in Standish on Saturday April 29.

Victor Michael and The Two Sopranos will be performing a wide range of songs, including classics such as Nessun Dorma alongside showstoppers from famous musicals such as Les Miserables, Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and The Greatest Showman.

The performers have sung professionally for a number of years, and for one of the singers it will be a special night. Pemberton-born and now Standish resident Lisa Davis will be singing for only the second time in the village having performed worldwide.

Lisa Davis will perform in Standish for the second time on April 29.

Lisa said: “It will give my friends in the village the opportunity to come and hear me sing, some of them for the first time, and I know they are in for a treat with the quality of my fellow performers.”

Lisa studied opera at Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester before going on to perform in Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s Hey Mr Producer among other shows. She spent much of her singing career performing on cruise ships al over the world.

Wigan Rotary Club President Monica Meehan said: “All the profits from the concert will go to our continued support of the local community. I am confident of an unforgettable evening with such talented artists and the music from the theatre.”