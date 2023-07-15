Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park to host family outdoor theatre productions over the summer
Two outdoor theatre productions will be staged by The Storytellers Theatre Company.
The first is the perennial family pantomime Dick Whittington, taking place for two performances at 12 noon and 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 25. It promises uptempo music, dance routines, beautiful set and costumes.
The following Tuesday, August 1, will see a performance of The Emperor's New Clothes and Other Stories, which includes such favourites as The Ugly Duckling.
Director Tim Lince is promising a fun filled summer where you can enjoy al fresco theatre, eat a picnic with clapping and singing along all at the same time.
Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park is a spectacular venue to see outdoor theatre, with performances taking place in the walled
garden.
Tickets are available from www.summertheatretickets.co.uk and are priced from £6 each when bought as a family ticket.