Two outdoor theatre productions will be staged by The Storytellers Theatre Company.

The first is the perennial family pantomime Dick Whittington, taking place for two performances at 12 noon and 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 25. It promises uptempo music, dance routines, beautiful set and costumes.

Dick Whittington is one of the shows coming to Haigh Woodland Park this summer

The following Tuesday, August 1, will see a performance of The Emperor's New Clothes and Other Stories, which includes such favourites as The Ugly Duckling.

Director Tim Lince is promising a fun filled summer where you can enjoy al fresco theatre, eat a picnic with clapping and singing along all at the same time.

Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park is a spectacular venue to see outdoor theatre, with performances taking place in the walled

garden.