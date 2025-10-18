Big Brother fans are facing a wait for the next episode after last night’s huge twist 😭🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother has gone on a break.

Fans were shocked by a fake eviction twist.

But when will it be on TV next?

A dramatic week on Big Brother came to an end with a huge eviction twist. One of the housemates appeared to leave - but it was all fake.

Viewers might be expecting to tune in this evening to find out what happens next, but the show will not be on this evening. The iconic reality show will take its usual weekly break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly will the show be back? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Big Brother not on TV today?

AJ Odudu and Will Best return to host Big Brother for its third series on ITV2. | ITV

The dust is starting to settle on the huge fake eviction twist from last night (October 17) but viewers will have to wait to discover what happens next. Just like Love Island, ITV2 gives fans Saturday nights off throughout its season - including tonight (October 18).

Big Brother will broadcast episodes from Sundays to Fridays each week. It will not air a new episode on Saturday nights, including this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Big Brother back on TV?

Following the fake live eviction last night (October 17), Big Brother is taking a bit of a break in the schedule. As previously mentioned above, the show will not broadcast an episode today (October 18).

Nancy and Sam were up for eviction after getting the most nominees, but unbeknownst to the other housemate, the evicted one didn’t actually leave. They went to a secret room with returning housemates Emily and Farida.

However, fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for its return. Big Brother will be back tomorrow (October 19) and air nightly through to next Friday (October 24).

Big Brother will start at 9pm on ITV2 on Sunday night, it has been confirmed. The seventh episode of the season will be followed by Late & Live as usual at 10pm.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.