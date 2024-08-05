Boomtown 2024: gate times, stage splits, prohibited items, travel + weather forecast for this year’s event
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Boomtown 2024 continues the UK season of summer festivals this week (August 7 2024)
- The eclectic music festival will see the likes of Damian Marley, The Pharcyde and Greentea Peng perform at the Matterley Estate in Hampshire across five days.
- Here’s what time to head along, the closest train station to catch a shuttle to the festival site and the line-up of acts across each stage ahead of set times being announced.
Festival goers are readying themselves for another week of action, with the sold-out Boomtown 2024 taking place at Matterley Estate from Wednesday (August 7 2024.)
Founded in 2009 by Chris Rutherford and Lak Mitchell, with the first event taking place in a small field near Bristol the inaugural festival was relatively modest, featuring a range of reggae, ska, punk, and electronic music, alongside circus and theatrical performances.
But in only a matter of a few years, the festival quickly gained a reputation for its eclectic mix of music and theatrical elements. By 2011, it had moved to the Matterley Estate near Winchester, where it found a permanent home.
The festival began expanding its theme districts, adding more stages since moving to the Hampshire estate, boasting 12 stages and 50 “secret venues” for festival patrons to discover throughout the tenure of this year’s event.
With the gates set to open in only two days' time, we’ve brought together an almost exhaustive guide for this year’s event, including opening times, travel advice and the all important line up of acts and what stages they’re performing at this year’s event.
But first…
What is the theme for Boomtown 2024?
As each year has a different theme, this year’s is no exception. Boomtown 2024 is being touted as “Revolution of Imagination,” which the festival explains regards how “We must all imagine and visualise what a better world can look like. Dream big, think ridiculous, and don’t hold back!”
“Time has run out for quick fixes and kicking the can down the road. Now is the time to dream big... whacky and ridiculous ideas are encouraged!”
The theme this year was chosen after author and activist Rob Hopkins met with Boomtown organisers to discuss a “need a Revolution of Imagination if we want to build a better world.”
What are the opening times for Boomtown 2024?
Gates to Boomtown 2024 are set to open on Wednesday August 7 2024 at 2pm BST until 9:30pm BST, and are not open 24 hours.
For the remainder of the festival, gates are set to open at the following times:
- August 8 2024: 12pm - 9:30pm
- August 9 2024: 10am -9:30pm
- August 10 2024: 10am - 9:30pm
- August 11: 2024: Gates close at 12pm.
Who is performing at Boomtown 2024?
While we wait for set-times to appear, the following acts have been confirmed for the following stages at Boomtown 2024 - so at least you know which stage to keep in mind for any potential set-clashes.
Wednesday August 7 2024
Hidden Woods:
- Bryte
- Kiko Bun and Sasha Steppa
- Madalisto Band
- Samedia Session
- Tashfro
- Toyas Delazy
Tangled Roots:
- Connected Youth Sounds
- Empress Shema & Sitardub
- Jayahadadream
- Kaptain Barrett ft. Feline
- Lionpulse X Sinai
Thursday August 8 2024
Engine House:
- Bhangra All Stars
- High Fade
- Jenny and The Mexicats
- Kin’gongolo Kiniata
- LGMX
- Newen Afrobeat
Zenith:
- A For Alpha
- Alexistry B2B K-65
- Cyber Steve
- J.O.S.H.U.A
- Kirollus
- Sir Hiss
- Wonka B2B Sean Rudz
Wrong Side of the Tracks:
- Bish B2B Circadian
- Cheetah B2B Janaway B2B The Bass Injector
- Crack Street Boys
- Haych B2B Binksy
- Loopy presents Grandma Wubplate, Megwaani and Ambi
- Morty
- Movin Whata
- Music From The Mothership ft. Tank Howls, Klumzykhemist, DJ Nay, Asset, KMZI & TJA
- Octoposse
Nexus:
- Deki Alem
- Fat Dog
- Hilts
- Hippo Sound System ft. Special Guests
- Lord Apex
- Manga Saint Hilaire
- Zep
Hangar 161:
- Dakka Skanks
- Deadwax
- Svetlanas
- The Baby Seals
- The Menstrual Cramps
- The Restarts
- The Vegetable Collective
The Fools Leap:
- Dissident Noize Factory
- Fat Brass
- Old Time Sailors
- Summerintibet
- Talk Show
- The Showhawk Duo
Spectrum 360:
- DJ Can’t Say No
- Hang The DJ’s
- Lobsta B
- Mandidextrous with Maddy V and Multiplex
- Mollie Rush
- Youphoria
Foggers Mill:
- Bit Bigger
- Dead Horse Bay
- Dry White Bones
- Gurt Dog
- Swamp
- The Back Wood Redeemers
- The Boot Hill Allstars
- The Showhawk Duo
Hidden Woods:
- Amiah
- Anna Prank ft. Kray-Z Legz
- Brown Excellence
- Drum.D
- Full Fat Records Ruckus ft. A:Sine
- Joe Sonar
- Kelvin 373
- Natty Lou
Tangled Roots:
- Caspa & Crazy D
- Chinese Daughter
- Firmly Rooted ft. Dub Princess
- Kaya Fyah ft. Jessi G Shellz
- Lionpulse X Sinai
- Omega Nebula
- Sully
Tribe of Frog:
- Chameleon
- Heavy Hertz
- K.I.M
- Liquid Ross
- Lost Element
- Neutron
- Overdrive
- Roen
Friday 9 August 2024
Grand Central:
- Bob Vylan X Grove
- Ezra Collective
- Ghetts
- SBTRKT
- Skream and Benga
- Sleaford Mods
- The Pharcyde
- Viagra Boys
Origin:
- [IVY]
- Anais Ft. Carasel
- Camo & Krooked Ft. Daxta
- Doktor Ft. Kanobie
- Flava D B2b S.P.Y. Ft. MC Lowoui
- Fred V Ft. Carasel
- High Contrast Ft. Dynamite MC
- Hoax Ft. Degs & PVC
- Kings Of The Rollers Ft. Inja
- Lens Ft. Dread MC
- Metrik Ft. Dynamite MC
- Unglued 828 Nu:Tone Ft. Degs
Engine House:
- Brass Rave Unit
- Caravan Palace
- Cut Capers
- Dubioza Kolektiv
- Dub Pistols
- Mista Trick Collective
- Tankus The Henge
- The Allergies
Zenith:
- East End Dubs
- Fjaak
- Gallegos
- Ki/Ki
- Kilimanjaro
- LB AKA Labat
- Shanti Celeste
Wrong Side of the Tracks:
- Charlie Tee
- DJ Q B2B Miley Serious
- Fixate B2B Sully
- Mantra B2B Equinox ft. GQ
- Nefta T
- Papa Nugs
- Redlight
- Spinscott
- Total Science
- 2000 - 2002 Set ft. SP:MC
- Vanessa Maria
Nexus:
- Aleighcia Scott
- Hak Baker
- Hollie Cook
- Ibibo Sound Machine
- Kiko Bun
- Laid Blak
- Nubiyan Twist
- Steam Down
Hangar 161:
- Alt Blk Era
- Black Sabbitch
- Cam Cole
- Deijuhvs
- Delilah Bon
- Evil Scarecrow
- Frozemode
- Kid Bookie
- Sphinx
- Survivalist
- The Gulls
- Torch Bearer
- Witch Fever
The Fools Leap:
- Antwerp Gipsy Ska Orkestra
- Baltic Balkan
- Brass Rave Unit
- Brazzmatazz
- Diddy Sweg
- FFTP
- LGMX
- Mad Ferret Band
- Malavita!
- Panda and The Moniums
- State of Satta
Spectrum 360:
- Gammer
- Gladde Paling ft. MC Parsa
- Hixxy
- Multiplex
- My Bad Sister
- Russian Village Boys
- Shosh
- Spongebob Squarewave
- Spyro
- Venjent
Foggers Mill:
- Dr Beatroot
- Gamma Rave
- Hawkeye & Hoe
- Jolly Rotter
- Karl Phillips and The Rejects
- Maroon Town
- Monkey Bizzle
- Muddy Summers and The Dirty Field Whores
- Sublifter
Hidden Woods:
- Arthi
- Brighter Days
- Izco B2B Felixcw w/ Reeko & S.I
- Samtheman B2B Cuppa Sounds
- Brockie B2B Uncle Dugs ft. MC Det
- Club Glow
- Borai/Denham Audio//L Major/Mani Festo
- Dr Dubplate B2B Jossy Mitsu B2B Mia Koden
- Katy B
- Keyrah
- Main Phase B2B Frazer Ray
- Mala ft. Pokes
- Nikki Nair B2B DJ ADHD
- Yung Singh
Tangled Roots:
- Aries (Jungle set)
- Reggae Roast ft. Ragga Twins
- Sexy Lady Massive: Missy P, VXRGO, Selecta Cee & Obedeya
- Sisters In Dub
- Vibronics
Tribe of Frog:
- Aardvarkk
- Alex
- Dickster
- Divination
- Dr.G
- Ebru Al
- Lorraine
- Nikki S
- OOOD
- Render
- Spirit Architect
- Supermodule
- Xenoben
Saturday 10 August 2024
Grand Central:
- Gentleman’s Dub Club
- Greentea Peng
- Harry Mack
- Marc Rebillet
- Meute
- Pete & Bas
- Soft Play
Origin:
- 4am Kru
- A.M.C and Phantom
- Andromedik
- Break ft. MC GQ
- DJ EZ
- Critical Soundsystem: Kasra B2B Enei B2B Particle ft. MC GQ
- My-R & The Ragga Twins
- Sherelle
- Simula
- Sota ft. Comma Dee
Engine House:
- Asian Dub Foundation
- De Staat
- Dream Wife
- Ed Cox & E-Coli
- Flogging Molly
- Mellowmatic
- Mezerg
- Opus Kink
- The Scratch
Zenith:
- Calibre ft. SP:MC
- DJ Rap B2B Ray Keith
- Ella Knight B2B Arlo
- Emerald
- I Jordan
- Kettama
- Ross from Friends presents Bubble Love
Wrong Side of The Tracks:
- Black Sun Empire ft. Lowqui
- Bullet Tooth B2B Oldboy
- DJ Jackum B2B Efan
- LU.RE
- Mrs Magoo
- OKO
- Oppidan
- Pola & Bryson ft. Carasel
- QZB
- Silva Bumpa
- Sofa Selectors (DLR, Molecular, Sweetpea, Hollie May and MC Gusto)
Nexus:
- Dr Meaker
- Everyone You Know
- Killowen
- Lava La Rue
- Monster Florence
- Oneda
- This Is Inja
- Venbee
Hangar 161:
- 8 Kalacas
- China Shop Bull
- Dissident Noize Factory
- Fidget and The Twitchers
- Good Cop
- Last Tree Squad
- Phat Problem
- Redeemon
- Shelf Lives
- Shooting Daggers
- Tokky Horror
- Wonk Unit
The Fools Leap:
- Big Band of Boom
- Big Red Ass
- Chainska Brassika
- DJ Chris Tofu
- Dirty Cash
- Flash Bang Brass
- Fulu
- Mischa & His Merry Men
- Mr Tea & The Minions
- New Car Smell
- The Midnight Zu
Spectrum 360:
- Bish
- Bugwell
- D.A.V.E The Drummer
- Fish56Octagon
- Mat Weasel Busters B2B B.UNQ!
- Nathan X
- Neika
- Samuria Breaks
- Sozlad Takeover ft. Nymfro, DJ Angel Slice, Girldick, Cutmesum.Flac, Mollie Rush and Filthy Gorgeous
Foggers Mill:
- Billy In The Lowground
- Jim Jones All Stars
- Jimmy Hillbillies
- Jump Jump Joan
- May Contain Nuts
- Oh! Gunquit
- Some Dogs
- The Lagan
- Wheel of Four Tunes
Hidden Woods
- David Rodigan vs Mungo’s Hi Fi
- Boomtown Exhibition Clash
- Deep Medi Muski
- Coki B2B Kahn
- Joker B2B Sir Spyro (hosted by Footsie, Manga Saint Hilaire and Who Knew)
- Dub-Stuy
- Dubkasm
- Johnny Osbourne
- Mungo’s Hi-Fi Presents The Shutdown ft. Charlie P and Aziza Jaye
- O.B.F X Iration Steppas
- Selecta J-Man ft. Rider Shafique Tangled Roots:
- Aziza Jaye
- Chicha Morada
- Greentea Selecta
- Hiphoppapotamus
- Joe Armon-Jones
- Lionpulse & Sinai Sound ft. Rider Shafique
- Mr Fitz
Tribe of Frog:
- Avan 7
- Banyan
- Freckles
- Ikon
- Mailise
- Minali
- Pieman
- Psibindi
- Purple Shapes
- Starlab
- Topaz
- Tristan
- Zephirus Kane
Sunday 11 August 2024
Grand Central:
- Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
- Dutty Moonshine Big Band
- Earth Wind & Fire Experience by Al McKay
- Fat Freddy’s Drop
- Folamour
- Protoje & The Indiggnation
Origin:
- 10 Years of Jungle Cakes
- Ed Solo B2B Deekline B2B Benny Page B2B Serial Killaz ft. Navigator, MC Sye, Kaya Fyah, Horseman and Doktor
- Bou
- Friction and Lingustics
- Gardna
- Kara
- Koven
- Pendulum (DJ set)
Engine House:
- 47 Soul
- Beans On Toast
- Dizraeli
- Henge
- Sambroso All Stars: The Buena Vista
- The Big Boomtown Barn Dance ft. Cut A Shine
Zenith:
- Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa
- Horse Meat Disco
- Wrong Side of The Tracks:
- Aries ft. Navigator
- Document One
- Ruffneck Ting Takeover
- Dazee B2B K-Jah B2B Euphonique fr. Jakes
- DJ Rap
- Favio & Grooverider
- Kenny Ken B2B DJ SS
- Nookie B2B The Pedge
- Ray Keith B2B Bladerunner B2B Critical Impact B2B T>I ft MC’s Carasel, Iffy, MC Five Alive, MC Juiceman, Navigator and Y-Zer
Nexus:
- Children of Zeus
- D Double E
- Dirty Dike
- EV
- Leaf Dog and BVA
- Priya Ragu
Hangar 161:
- Brigantes
- Bruise Control
- Faintest Idea
- Gen and The Degenerates
- Inner Terrestrials
- Pizzatramp
- Pussyliquor
- Riskee and The Ridicule
- Sonic Boom Six
- The Sporadics
The Fools Leap:
- Message from The Ravens
- Old Baby Mackerel
- She’s Got Brass
- Spoink
- Stone Cold Hustle
- The Balkanoes
- Toxic Frogs
- Yoko Pwno
Spectrum 360:
- Jungletekmafia Takeover ft. Matt Scratch, T-Menace, Roland K & Slinks
- Mandidextrous Closing Classics Set
- New Kicks On The Block Takeover: Amen4Tekno ft. Darth Leng, Dwaine Whyte, Riguana, Baitman Swell and Soundchecka
- Tanukichi
- Vandal
Foggers Mill:
- Dutty Deeds Collective
- Heather Apostles
- Pronghorn
- Toby Spin
- Whistling Treason
Hidden Woods:
- Bakey B2B Brekka
- Champion B2B Bushbaby ft. Killa P
- Coco Bryce ft. Navigator
- Conducta
- Samurai Breaks B2B Napes
- Soul Mass Transit System
- Y U QT
- Yemz B2B Fliss Mayo
Tangled Roots:
- Kelvin 373 (Jungle set)
- Lionpulse X Sinai
- Little Lion Sound & Brother Culture
- Mother Dubber
- Prince Fatty and Horseman
Tribe of Frog:
- Flibbertigibbet
- Jakkar
- James West
- Journeyom
- Khromata
- Miss Tekix
- Psychosonic
- Sabretooth
- Thallom
What items are prohibited to bring to Boomtown 2024?
Once again, the usual suspects appear on the prohibited items list for Boomtown 2024. Those who need to bring medication to the festival will need to declare it during entry, as there will be bag searches taking place on site.
- Drugs including “legal highs”
- Animals (except assistance dogs - to be declared in advance)
- Knives (including locking knives)
- Sound systems
- Glass bottles (EXCLUDING make-up and perfume)
- Fireworks and explosives (including flares)
- BBQs
- Smoke and gas canisters
- Air horns
- Weapons or potential weapons
- Laser devices
- Unofficial drones and UAVs
- Sky lanterns
- Paraffin lamps and candles
- Generators
- Chemical toilets (except where fixed within live in vehicles),
- Unofficial hi-visibility clothing/tabards
- Open bottles of any kind of liquid that can be consumed
- E-scooters.
How easy is it to get to Boomtown 2024?
Shuttle buses will be in service from Winchester Train Station, running across the duration of the festival (Wednesday - Sunday), which organisers have stated is the best way to get to this year’s festival.
The National Express will also be running a coach service from 50 different locations to the gates of Boomtown this year, which can be bought through the Boomtown 2024 website, and includes free entry into the site on Wednesday August 7 2024.
Those looking to drive, however, will require a car parking pass if they plan on bringing a vehicle to the festival, which are also for sale through the Boomtown 2024 website.
What is the weather forecast for Boomtown 2024?
It’s set to be a real mixed bag in Winchester for Boomtown 2024 this year; that’s according to the Met Office, who in their long-range forecast have stated “Sunny spells, showers and freshening winds on Wednesday. Staying breezy on Thursday, with patchy rain spreading east. Rain clearing Friday to be replaced with sunny spells.”
“The greatest chance of any settled weather is more likely in the south and east, however, there may still be periods of wet, thundery, or unsettled weather here at times. There is a reasonable possibility of temperatures in the south exceeding the seasonal average, potentially accompanied by brief hot spells.”
Weather forecast day-by-day for Boomtown 2024
- August 7 2024: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning (22°c)
- August 8 2024: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning (22°c)
- August 9 2024: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning. (24°c)
- August 10: 2024: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime. (22°c)
- August 11 2024: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. (22°c)
Are you heading to Boomtown 2024 and have tips you’d like to share with those heading along for the first time? Any early highlights since the full line up has been revealed? Let us know by leaving a comment down below or by emailing the writer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.