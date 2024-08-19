Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What not to bring to Creamfields North this year - including balloons and laser pens

Creamfields North 2024 is due to take place this week at Daresbury Estate, Cheshire (August 22 - August 25 2024.)

This year sees headline sets from Hardwell, Calvin Harris and Alesso, with other huge names from the dance scene also performing.

Here’s a comprehensive list from Creamfields of the items banned from bringing to the event, and some items you can keep at the campsite only.

It’s the business end of the UK summer festival season this week, with the advent of not only Leeds and Reading Festival but the biggest dance party of the summer - Creamfields North.

With headline sets this year in the form of Hardwell, Calvin Harris and Alesso set to perform alongside the likes of Scooter, Tiësto and Fatboy Slim, the pilgrimage to Daresbury Estate in Cheshire begins in a matter of days.

And so comes another music festival to pack your bags for, making sure to avoid dramas before entering the festival site this week by omitting a number of items deemed “banned” and/or “prohibited” from bringing to Creamfields North 2024 outright.

But alongside those items come several that organisers are accepting to be brought with campers this year, but with the restriction that it must be kept on the campgrounds. So there is still the chance to bring the inflatable garden chairs this year - within reason.

So what is the full list of items banned and allowed onto the Creamfields North 2024 campsite? Read on to find out before you start packing your bags and heading to Cheshire this week.

What items are prohibited to bring to Creamfields North 2024?

Avoid missing Calvin Harris’ headline set at Creamfields North 2024 by omitting 34 items from your packing list this year. | Getty Images

The following items have been banned outright at Creamfields North 2024; please note that there is no storage system in place for items that are confiscated, so you have been warned about potentially losing something you might not want to lose.

Aerosols

Air horns

Animal (except registered hearing or guide dogs)

Balloons

Blow torches

Professional camera equipment (including SLR cameras)

Campfires

Children under 18 years old

Chinese lanterns

Clothing/garments/items which promote Cultural Appropriation

Disposable vapes

Drones and Other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Firearms, weapons, sharpes and anything that could be used as a weapon

Firework

Fireworks, flares, pyrotechnics and smoke bombs

Flag poles (flags are permitted)

Gas Canisters/cylinders

Glass (small makeup mirrors are permitted)

Gazebos

Generators

Hammers (wooden or plastic camping mallets may be permitted)

Hexamine tablet fuel blocks

Illegal substances including so called “legal highs” and laughing gas.

Laser pens

Penknives

Projectiles

Petrol burners

Radios / Walkie-Talkies

Razors / Razor Blades (electric razors permitted)

Selfie Sticks

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorised and non-motorized vehicles

Sound System / Portable Speakers

Spray cans

Unauthorised marketing materials

What items are allowed on the campsite only at Creamfields North 2024?

Alesso performs during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 21, 2023 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) | Getty Images

There are some items however that are allowed onto then campsites at Creamfields North 2024, but not allowed into the main arena where the music will be taking place. For those items you can bring but are advised to leave at the campsite, the list is as follows:

Alcohol (1 x 24 can/plastic crate of beer/cider or drink of choice and 1 litre of spirit or wine in a plastic bottle.)

Bags over A4 in size (anything larger than A4 will not be allowed in the main arena)

Camping equipment

Chairs/Stools/Inflatable loungers

Computer equipment (at the owner’s own risk)

Disposable BBQs (booking in tents is banned)

Empty reusable plastic & metal bottles / Coffee cups

Food (campers only)

Soft drinks (Day ticket holders may bring 500ml sealed plastic bottle of water)

Solid fuel cooking stoves

Tobacco for personal use

Umbrellas (large golfing umbrellas are banned)

Last minute bronze camping and day tickets are still available for Creamfields North 2024; to pick up a last minute ticket and to look at some of the other options available, visit Ticketmaster UK for more information.