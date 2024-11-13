Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 80 acts have been announced as Download Festival reveal their first wave of artists

Download Festival have announced their first wave of acts performing at 2025’s festival.

Next year’s headliners see the return of Green Day, with Sleep Token and Korn also joining the punk act.

Here’s the entire 80+ list of bands that have been announced so far for the 22nd edition of the metal festival.

Despite rumours that they might headline Glastonbury Festival 2025, Green Day are set to be one of next year's headliners at Download Festival XXII.

The punk act are among the nearly 100 acts organisers of the metal festival announced on Tuesday evening (November 12 2024), with the remaining two headline slots being filled by Sleep Token and the return of nu-metal giants Korn.

Other acts announced as part of the first-wave announcement include Weezer, who are set to support Deftones in 2025 when the latter band perform in London, Welsh metallers Bullet For My Valentine, Jimmy Eat World and Sex Pistols with Frank Carter.

Those of an older generation still with a keen eye when the announcement poster was released might also see a couple of familiar names further down; Filter, for example, will be making their return to the United Kingdom as part of Download Festival, while others will have spotted the inclusion of Alice In Chain’s Jerry Cantrell and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes.

The full first-wave of acts set to perform at Download Festival, when it takes place from June 13 to June 15 2024 at Castle Donnington, are as below with more set to follow in due course.

Download Festival 2025 - first acts announced

Green Day, Korn and Sleep Token have been announced as the headline acts for Download Festival 2025. | Getty Images

Green Day

Sleep Token

Korn

Weezer

Bullet For My Valentine

Jimmy Eat World

Don Broco

Spiritbox

Sex Pistols with Frank Carter

Apocalyptica

Cradle of Filth

The Darkness

Darmer

Sikth

Within Temptation

Steel Panther

Airbourne

Alien Ant Farm

Bleed From Within

Boston Manor

CKY

Dayseeker

Eagles Of Death Metal

The Ghost Inside

Jerry Cantrell

Jinjer

Mallory Knox

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes

Meshuggah

Northlane

Polaris

Poppy

Starset

Turbonegro

Whitechapel

Alcest

Amira Elfeky

Anaal Nathrakh

Archers

Arrows In Action

Artio

Bad Herves

Battlesnake

Bex

Currents

Dead Poet Society

Dead Pony

Ever

Faetooth

Filter

Fit For An Autopsy

The Funeral Portrait

Gore

Graphic Nature

Harpy

The Haunt

Holy Wars

House Of Protection

Karen Dio

Kim Oracula

Kittie

Lastelle

Loathe Loco

The Meffs

Melted Bodies

Nothing More

Novelists

Orbit Culture

Riding The Low

The Scratch

Seven Hours After Violet

Sim

Soprie Lloyd

The Southern River Band

Spiritual Cramp

Split Chain

Static Dress

Survive Said The Prophet

Svalbard Sylosis

Teen Mortgage

Trophy Eyes

Underside

Unprocessed

Venus Grrrls

Vola

Vower

Vowws

Windhand

When can I get tickets to attend Download Festival 2025?

Tickets to the 22nd Download Festival, including camping and VIP packages, are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster UK.

Are you happy with the current Download Festival 2025 announcement, or were you hoping for an alternative headliner instead of the three announced? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.