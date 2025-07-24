Happy Gilmore is back and he isn’t finish with golf ⛳

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to swing onto Netflix this week.

The long-awaited sequel arrives after nearly 30 years.

But when exactly will you be able to tune in?

Happy Gilmore’s long-long-awaited sequel is almost here. Adam Sandler is back as the hard-hitting golfer.

After years of speculation, the follow-up was officially announced in 2024. It is exclusive to Netflix and arrives just in time for the weekend.

Returning faces are joined by new stars - including Latin Pop mega hitmaker Bad Bunny. But when exactly can you watch it?

What to expect from Happy Gilmore 2?

Bad Bunny (L) and Adam Sandler (R) in Happy Gilmore 2 | Netflix

It has been nearly 30 years since the original film landed in cinemas - if you can believe it has been that long. So you might be wondering how exactly they can pick-up the story after such a gap.

The synopsis reads: “Twenty-nine years after winning his first Tour Championship, retired golfer Happy Gilmore returns to the sport to pay for his daughter Vienna’s ballet school.”

When is Happy Gilmore 2 out on Netflix?

Unlike the original movie, the sequel is set to be a Netflix exclusive. Adam Sandler has partnered up with the streaming service for his Happy Maddison comedy movies since 2015’s The Ridiculous Six.

It is set to be released on the streaming service on Friday, July 25. So fans don’t have much longer to wait before they can tune in for the sequel.

What time is Happy Gilmore 2 out on Netflix?

The streaming giant tends to be very consistent when it comes to the release times for its original shows and movies - like Happy Gilmore 2. Except for live events - like boxing and sport - it tends to add new content at 8am for British audiences.

For those over in America, you can expect Happy Gilmore 2 to be released at 12am PT/ 3am ET on July 25. It arrives just in time for the weekend - so that is movie night sorted.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.