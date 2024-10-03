Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hospitality have announced a brand new festival taking place at the start of 2025.

The Hospitality Weekender is set to take place at Butlins in Bognor Regis from January 31 2025.

Here’s the list of who is playing and how you can get tickets to attend the brand new dance music festival.

Known to many for their diligent efforts in the world of drum and bass, Hospitality have announced a brand new music festival taking place in January 2025.

Hospitality Weekender is set to take place at Butlins in Bognor Regis, in what feels almost like a nod to the days of All Tomorrow’s Parties, with an incredible lineup boasting a who’s who of EDM talent from across the scene.

Following in the footsteps of adult weekenders like Bangfaceand Southport Weekender, this three-day celebration will give ravers the feeling of stepping into a one-of-a-kind and fully-dedicated Hospitality drum & bass village.

Hospitality tout that “Music [will] play out from the afternoon until the early hours of the morning at which point dancers won't have to trek back to a muddy field to find a tent, instead they can expect the comfort of on-site accommodation where they can shower and rest up after a long day of raving.”

“There will be a range of options from premium hotel rooms to affordable self-catered apartments, while the rest of the resort has everything needed onsite from a supermarket stocked with food and drink at normal UK retail prices, onsite pubs serving classic pub grub, bars, as well as household name takeaways and restaurants.”

Who has been confirmed so far for the Hospitality Weekender 2025?

Hospitality have announced a brand new drum and bass centric music festival set to take place in January 2025 - Hospitality Weekender.

Hospitality have confirmed the following acts will be performing at the first Hospitality Weekender.

Hospitality Arena - 1

January 31 2025 (hosted by IC3, Linguistics, Texas, Missy P, Vispera)

Mozey

Kings Of The Rollers & Inja

S.P.Y B2B Flava D

Lens

Unglued

Anaïs

Emz

Artemis

TJ

February 1 2025 (hosted by Dynamite, Ruthless, Ad-Apt, PVC)

Wilkinson

Metrik

Koven

Grafix

London Elektricity

Doktor Feat.Kanobie

Hoax

Hugh Hardie

Winslow

Gifta

February 2 2025 (hosted by Dynamite, Ruthless, Ayah Marar)

Special Guest: Danny Byrd (15 Years Of Rave Digger Set)

Bou & B Live 247

Camo & Krooked & Daxta

P Money X Whiney

Fred V

Nu:Tone

Solah

Emma B

Valve - Arena 2

Controlling & Performing All Weekend: Dillinja

January 31 2025 (hosted by GQ, IC3, Funsta)

Hazard

Basslayerz

T>I

Kara

Lemon D

Frenetic

February 1 2025 (hosted by GQ, IC3, Moose, 2shy, Enamie)

Special Guest: Bladerunner

Bryan Gee

Jumpin Jack Frost

Alibi

Paul T & Edward Oberon

Lemon D

Promo Zo

February 2 2025 (hosted by GQ, SP:MC, Rage, MC AD)

Break

Dj Marky

Breakage

Ed:It

Lemon D

Kira

Rebel Clash

Arena 3 - Run / Critical / Shogun

Grooverider, seen here in 1998, is set to perform in Arena 3 as part of Hospitality Weekender 2025. | Universal Images Group via Getty

January 31 2025 (hosted by Eksman, Harry Shotta, Carasel, 2shy, Texas, Ryme Tyme)

Special Guests: Ed Rush & Optical

Disrupta

Skantia

Grooverider

Tc

Distorted Minds

Trex B2b Crystal Clear

T-Lex

Natty Lou

Tempa

February 1 2025 (hosted by Jakes, Rage, Mantmast)

Special Guest: Tim Reaper

Enei

Calyx

Waeys

Spectral

Smg

Sabrina

February 2 2025 (hosted by Visionobi, Lowqui, Jakes)

Special Guest: Technimatic

Pola & Bryson

Glxy

Sustance

Charli Brix (Dj Set)

Javeon & Operate

Viridity

Kira

When can I get tickets to attend Hospitality Weekender 2025?

You don’t have to wait around at all - tickets are now available through the official Hospitality Weekender ticketing page, with packages starting at $272 per person which includes accommodation.

Who are Hospitality? I see them at a lot of festivals.

Hospitality is a prominent event and festival brand in the UK, specialising in drum and bass music. It's the events arm of Hospital Records, one of the leading labels in the drum and bass genre. Established in the late '90s, Hospitality has grown into one of the most recognizable names in the scene, hosting events in the UK and internationally.

Hospitality events are known for their energetic atmosphere, colourful production, and vibrant crowd. You'll find them at major festivals such as Hospitality in the Park, their flagship event in London, as well as at many other festivals and club nights globally.

Will you be doubling up on your dance exploits in 2025 with the announcement of Hospitality Weekender and Creamfields 2025 taking place later in the year? Let us know your thoughts about the new festival and its lineup by leaving a comment down below.