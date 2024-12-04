I’m a Celeb fans will have to savour the final few episodes 📺

I’m a Celebrity is in the final stretch as the eliminations begin.

A new favourite has been named replacing Danny Jones.

The schedule for the remaining episodes has been confirmed.

I’m a Celebrity fans will have to savour every single morsel as we head towards the finish line. There are only a handful of episodes left before the next King or Queen of the Jungle is confirmed.

A surprising new favourite has emerged over the last 24 hours, replacing the long-time expected winner Danny Jones. The eliminations have started and more favourites will depart over the coming days.

But how many episodes do we have left - and when does I’m a Celebrity end in 2024? Here’s all you need to know:

When does I’m a Celebrity end in 2024?

Ant and Dec are the hosts of I’m a Celebrity. Photo: ITV

The date for the final of the beloved ITV reality series has been set. I’m a Celebrity will crown a new King or Queen of the Jungle on Sunday December 8.

The final is scheduled to take place exactly three weeks after the series kicked off on November 17. It will be the 22nd episode of the 2024 season.

How many episodes of I’m a Celebrity are left?

Fans have just five more installments of the ITV series left to savour. It will air every night until the final on December 8.

The remaining episodes are scheduled for:

Wednesday December 4

Thursday December 5

Friday December 6

Saturday December 7

Sunday December 8

All of the episodes will start at 9pm - the usual slot for I’m a Celebrity - except for on Saturday. The show is due to start at the slightly later time of 9.30pm on December 7.

