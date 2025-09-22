MAFS UK is back for season 10 and this is how you can keep up 👀

Married at First Sight UK has returned for another season.

Viewers met the latest batch of brides and grooms last night.

But when will the show be on TV this week?

MAFS UK is back for a brand new season. The latest batch of brides and grooms have walked down the aisle - meet them here.

The schedule for the latest edition of the hit reality show has been confirmed by E4. Viewers have been told when it will be on next.

But is the show on TV every day of the week? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Married at First Sight UK on TV?

Married at First Sight UK cast for 2025 | Channel 4

The most talked about dating experiment on television is back. It will be airing nightly on E4 and fortunately it will start at the exact same time for each episode.

MAFS UK is set to start at 9pm and episodes will run for around an hour each. The show will be available on catch up via the Channel 4 app.

Is Married at First Sight UK on every day?

The schedule for the 10th season of the hit reality show has been confirmed by E4. There will be five episodes per week from Sunday to Thursday.

Episodes will be repeated on E4 on Friday nights. The 2024 edition of the show ran for nine weeks.

Once again the latest season of MAFS UK will see a group of brides and grooms take a leap of faith to find love. After walking down the aisle they will jet off on luxury honeymoons and start a bold new chapter in their lives.

They’ll move in together, attend dinner parties with fellow couples, and reunite at commitment ceremonies where every couple will lift the lid on how they really feel in their relationship. Meet all of the participants and find out what they are looking for.

