History burns bright in Wigan musician's new video

A well-known Wigan musician is bringing a particularly dramatic chapter of history to vivid life with his new single and video.

TE Yates, from Standish, is preparing to release Burning Bungalow as the latest single from his acclaimed full-length album Silver Coins and White Feathers.

The song, described as an uptempo folk-rock number underpinned by an infectious samba rhythm, takes as its subject the Suffragettes’ desperate struggle for women’s voting rights a century ago.

The song takes its memorable name and lyrical subject matter from the actions of radical campaigner Edith Rigby, who in 1913 burned down the lavish bungalow home of Lord Leverhulme in the Rivington area of Bolton in a fiery protest against continuing injustices.

The timing of the song’s emergence as a single is also apt as it coincides with the centenary celebrations for some women getting the right to vote for the first time.

A video has also been created although, unlike the visual accompaniment to previous song Evil Cat, this time TE Yates has not taken on creating a hand-drawn animation himself.

Instead Liverpool-based director Mike Donaghy has taken charge of the video, with filming taking place in Rivington at the locations described in the song as well as at Grade-I listed Woolton Hall on Merseyside.

Mike is coming to the project with a star-studded CV which includes working with Ray Davies from The Kinks and Kasabian.

The distribution of TE Yates’ work is now in the hands of Manchester label Debt Records with the organisation’s co-founder Biff Roxby, who has worked with the likes of Elbow and Liz Green, handling production duties.

The debut full-length album has certainly made an impression as it genre-hops from dark alternative rock to folk to electronica.

His distinctive lyrics, which run the gamut from the mass media, politics and astronomy, have also drawn plenty of attention.

Burning Bungalow, by TE Yates, is released as a single on February 16.

The video is available now to watch on YouTube.