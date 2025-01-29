Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bongo's Bingo is returning to Wigan with a run of spectacular winter shows, including an ’80s special and St Patrick’s Day special.

After the success of 2024’s sold-out Christmas editions, Bongo’s Bingo is ready to super-charge 2025 with more magic and mayhem at The Monaco in Hindley.

These forthcoming winter events promise a thrilling mix of traditional bingo blended with raucous rave rounds, audience participation and truly iconic prizes, as Bongo’s Bingo looks ahead to another crazy year which includes the 10th anniversary celebrations.

Bongo’s Bingo founder Jonny Bongo alongside close friend Joshua Burke, he plotted to breathe life into the traditionally stale game of bingo with the first event taking place in Liverpool in 2015.

Bongo's Bingo has announced new Wigan dates

It’s safe to expect quite possibly anything and everything at the UK’s original bingo-rave phenomenon, from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show, as well as dance-offs, en-masse Karaoke and the odd false-call or two, making each immersive show a unique experience for players.

Because for newcomers, well, Bongo’s Bingo isn’t the typical bingo night.

It’s a wildly entertaining journey which has turned the quintessentially traditional pastime inside out, featuring mesmerizing on stage performances, crazy antics and countless mad moments which leave everyone wanting more.

What started as a wild idea a decade ago is now the UK’s defining night out, played by everyone from 18 to 97 years old with sold-out shows taking place in more than 40 locations

Wigan’s dates at The Monaco are: Saturday February 15 and ’80s special on Friday February 28 then Saturday March 8, the St Patrick’s Day special on Saturday March 15 and Friday March 28.

Jonny Bongo said: "We’ve got an incredible run of shows coming up in Wigan. Monaco is such an amazing spot – it’s our home in Wigan, and the crowds there are always electric.

"Having these dates ready to roll is the perfect way to dive into 2025.

"We can’t wait to make this year unforgettable for everyone, and this is just the start as we celebrate a decade of Bongo’s Bingo in 2025!"

Tickets are on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk