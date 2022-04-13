Indiependence, on King Street West, regularly hosted 12-Hour Resurrection nights prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After making its welcome return on New Year’s Eve, it is now making its Easter comeback on Sunday, April 17.

DJ Dave Sweetmore said: “I’ve done these 12-hour Easter events for a long time now, the last five have been at Indiependence.

Indiependence, King Street West, Wigan

"We’ve missed the last two years because of the pandemic, and with the Wigan music scene being as strong as it is at the moment, it is easily the best in the country.

"This year will be a very special one.”

The doors to the club will open at 6pm, ahead of a packed 12 hours.

Local bands Facades, Garden Party, Cavelia and ultimate borough supergroup The Wigan All-Stars band are among those that will appear before midnight, with Dave DJing for the rest of the night.

After a year that saw The Lathums reach number one in the UK album charts, Dave hopes the bands involved with the 12-hour resurrection will follow in their footsteps.

He added: “The fact that the last one at Indiependence included the likes of The Lathums, The Ks and Alias Kid, who have all gone on to big things, it shows how important these events are for showcasing new bands.