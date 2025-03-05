This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Liverpool’s Pier Head is set to be Superstylin’ this June 🎵🎫🚢

On the Waterfront 2025 have revealed more acts performing at Pier Head, Liverpool this June.

They include Groove Armada, Pale Waves and The Highstool Prophets.

The new acts join the likes of The Wombats, Cream Ibiza Classics and the Kaleidoscope Orchestra.

On the Waterfront have announced a host of new acts set to perform at Liverpool’s Pier Head from June 19 2025, including a 50-piece orchestra serving up clubland ‘bangers.’

Groove Armada are set to be this year’s special guests when Cream Classical Ibiza perform on June 21 2025, accompanied by the 50-strong Kaleidoscope Orchestra , on an already stellar Saturday line up.

Since bursting onto the scene in the late ‘90s, the British DJ-producer duo has become a defining force in dance music, delivering unforgettable anthems like Superstylin’ and I See You Baby .

Groove Armada are set to join The Wombats and The Wolfe Tones at On the Waterfront 2025 in Liverpool this June. | AFP via Getty Images

Alongside Groove Armada, an all-star DJ lineup featuring Todd Terry, Chicane, Seb Fontaine, Tall Paul, Danny Rampling, Rob Harnetty, and Sean Hughes will bring the sounds of Ibiza to Liverpool, while The Wombats' biggest-ever homecoming show on Thursday, June 19, will now feature support from indie rockers Pale Waves, Corella, Overpass, and Keyside.

Folk legends The Wolfe Tones will take to the stage on the Friday of the festival for their final-ever English show, joined by the much-loved Highstool Prophets , Dublin-based folk-metal fusion band Scratch , and rising Liverpool singer-songwriter Shea Doolin .

Set against the breath-taking backdrop of Liverpool’s waterfront, framed by the Three Graces and the River Mersey, On the Waterfront 2025 is gearing up to be a weekend filled with unforgettable performances and anthemic moments.

On The Waterfront 2025 - current line-up

June 19 2025

The Wombats

Pale Waves

Corella

Overpass

Keyside

June 20 2025

The Wolfe Tones

The Highstool Prophets

The Scratch

Shea Doolin

June 21 2025

Cream Classical Ibiza & 50-piece Kaleidoscope Orchestra

Special Guests: Groove Armada

Todd Terry

Seb Fontaine

Chicane

Danny Rampling

Tall Paul

Rob Harnetty

Sean Hughes

June 22 2025

Sting

+ more acts TBA

Where can I get tickets to On the Waterfront 2025?

Tickets to attend this year’s On The Waterfront festival are currently available through Ticketmaster UK .

