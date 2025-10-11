Strictly Come Dancing is gearing up for week three - but when is it on the TV? 📺💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing is back for another weekend.

The stars will be taking on movie week.

But what time will the show be on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing will waltz back on our screens in just a matter of hours. The show is heading to the pictures for its latest set of dances.

The first elimination took place last weekend and another celeb will soon be sent home. The remaining stars are set to take to the ballroom floor in the coming hours.

But when can you expect to watch Strictly this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on today?

Craig Revel Horwood is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025 | BBC

The stars will be competing to keep their places in the competition.

The stars will be competing to keep their places in the competition. Strictly will start at the slightly earlier time of 6.05pm today (October 11).

It will run for more than two hours, it is due to finish at 8.40pm this evening. The Weakest Link is set to follow.

When is Strictly Come Dancing on TV next?

We are now in the usual Strictly rhythm with two episodes each weekend. The results show is set to take place tomorrow (October 12).

The show will start at 7.15pm on Sunday and will run for around 50 minutes. It is due to finish at 8pm.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing?

The BBC has been the home of Strictly since it first danced onto our TV screens more than two decades ago. Series 23 will be broadcast weekly on BBC One through to December.

Episodes will also be available on catch-up on iPlayer, if you can’t watch it as it is broadcast. It can also be watched live on the app.

