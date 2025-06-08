The Gold’s highly anticipated second series will finally arrive on the BBC 👀

The Gold will return for its long awaited second series.

Historical drama is back after more than two years away.

But who is in the cast this time and when can you watch?

After a two-year break the BBC is about to pick-up its retelling of Brink’s-Mat robbery. Debuting in early 2023, the first season of the factual drama was an acclaimed hit.

Inspired by the true story and theories surrounding the 1983 crime, The Gold is back for a second series. It charts the theft of £26 million worth of gold bullion, and the decades-long chain of events that followed.

But what time will it begin and who will be on screen? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of The Gold series 2?

The Gold series 2 | BBC

Ahead of the premiere of the second season of the acclaimed drama, the BBC has confirmed the cast for the latest batch of episodes. It includes:

Brian Boyce – Hugh Bonneville

Nicki Jennings – Charlotte Spencer

Tony Brightwell - Emun Elliott

Kenneth Noye – Jack Lowden

John Palmer – Tom Cullen

Marnie Palmer – Stefanie Martini

Charlie Miller – Sam Spruell

Tony Lundy – Stephen Campbell Moore

Douglas Baxter – Joshua McGuire

Jerren – Joshua Samuels

Logan Campbell – Tom Hughes

Alice Harper – Tamsin Topolski

CS Cath McClean – Amanda Drew

Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart – Peter Davison

Lena – Antonia Desplat

Enrique – Sean Teale

Kadene – Rochelle Neil

Lauretta – Lorna Brown

Harry Bowman – Silas Carson

Jed Nixon - Thomas Coombes

Alyssa - Olivia Grant

Ivan - Aleksander Jovanovic

Speaking about the show, Hugh Bonneville said: “Gold is a mysterious metal. It’s been around forever, has survived every economic crash and adorns bodies all around the world. It’s synonymous with luxury and wealth. If you’ve got gold, you’re associated with the Midas touch. That’s the myth and the allure of this extraordinary commodity.

“So, when a huge robbery involving gold takes place, your imagination is immediately sparked. In series one we learned about the process of smelting, bringing the proceeds to market, laundering the profits of the sale, and the effect of that money on people and on the economy. Goodies and baddies, cops and robbers.”

What time is The Gold on TV?

The full boxset of The Gold series 2 is already available to binge watch on BBC iPlayer right now. All of the episodes became available at 6am today (June 8).

However if you prefer to watch it on linear TV, The Gold will be on BBC One/ One HD at 9pm tonight. The first episode will run for around an hour and will finish at 10pm.

The next episode will be on TV on Tuesday (June 10) night. It will also start at 9pm, according to the TV schedule.

What to expect from The Gold series 2?

The preview for the second series of the acclaimed BBC drama has been released. It reads: “Following the conviction of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police realised that they had only ever been on the trail of half of the Brink’s-Mat gold. Series two is inspired by some of the theories around what happened to the other half.

“As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime. The Brink’s-Mat Task Force embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police.”

