Geralt of Rivia will have a different face for season 4 of The Witcher 🐺📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Witcher is finally set to return to Netflix.

However, Geralt has had a bit of a face change.

But why did Henry Cavill leave the show?

After years of waiting The Witcher is preparing to return to Netflix - but there will be one major change. The show has undergone a massive cast overhaul heading into season four.

Henry Cavill, the one-time face of the fantasy series, has left and a new face has stepped into the leathered boots of Geralt of Rivia. The exact time episodes will be out has also been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But why did the star leave the Netflix hit and who is his replacement? Here’s all you need to know:

Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher?

The Witcher, based on the popular book series and video games, is available to stream on Netflix. Image: Netflix

The British actor and star of such films as Man of Steel, Justice League, and Mission Impossible: Fallout was a big draw for the show. He spoke passionately about his love for The Witcher games and so it was a shock when, in October 2022, he announced he was leaving the show.

In a post on Instagram, at the time, he wrote: “Some news to share from The Continent…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

His post did not give a reason for his departure and there has been no official explanation. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich called it a “symbiotic decision”.

She added: “He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don’t want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don’t want to do. I think that’s why it felt like a really symbiotic decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cavill is developing a Warhammer 40K series at Prime Video and is in the new Highlander film from the director behind the John Wick movies.

Who is in the cast of The Witcher season 4?

Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher season 4 | Netflix

The biggest change by far of course is Liam Hemsworth taking over from Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The Hunger Games star was announced to be taking over the reins of the hit series back in 2022 and three years later fans will finally get to see him in that distinctive grey wig.

It marks a new era on the show. Other new additions to the cast include Laurence Fishburne as Regis. Other actors joining the fourth season include Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, Danny Woodburn, Linden Porco, Eve Ridley and Clive Russell.

Returning cast members includes Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Freya Allan as Ciri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Witcher has been renewed for a fifth and final series as well - making it one of the longest Netflix original programmes.

What to expect from The Witcher season 4

Netflix has released a brief teaser for the season, it reads: “After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies.

“As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…”

The release time for The Witcher’s fourth season has been confirmed. All eight episodes are set to drop on Netflix in one-go, instead of split into multiple parts.