A great line-up is promised for forthcoming Wigan borough community culture day

A feast of fun is promised at a community and culture event taking place in Wigan borough during the summer.
By Alan Weston
Published 24th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Hindley library and community centre in First Avenue will be the venue for the fun day next month.

It includes live music, stalls and workshops, licensed bar, author readings and performances, free recycled craft sessions, and food including woodfired pizza and fish and chips.

Exterior of Hindley Library, First Street, Hindley (file picture)Exterior of Hindley Library, First Street, Hindley (file picture)
    Among the guests for the family storytime event are Alex Winstanley, Green Bean, Ray Douglas and Sean Perkins.

    The community culture day takes place on Friday, July 28, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.

