Prof Joann Fletcher will share her knowledge on the fascinating subject during two talks at the Museum of Wigan Life on Saturday.

The archaeology advisor to the museum for almost a decade, she said: “It is always such a pleasure coming back to Wigan to do these talks, to revisit old friends and, of course, the superb artefacts in the museum."

Prof Fletcher is based in the University of York’s archaeology department and is lead ambassador for the Egypt Exploration Society.

Egyptologist and curator Professor Joann Fletcher

The first of the two talks will explore the sports that ancient Egyptians enjoyed over a 3,000-year period, ranging from chariot racing, ball games, running and swimming.

The second talk will explore ancient Egypt's best-known golden masks during Tutankhamen’s dynasty.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “We are thrilled to have Prof Fletcher delivering talks and delving into such fascinating topics here at the Museum of Wigan Life.

“We’re incredibly proud of our delivery of cultural activities here at Wigan Council, in line with our cultural manifesto The Fire Within.

“With the summer holidays just beginning, it’s the perfect timing to bring the children along – you might all learn something new.”

The first talk, entitled The Sport of Ancient Egypt, begins at 1.30pm and costs £5. It is suitable for people aged 11 and over.

The Golden Faces of Tutankhamen’s Dynasty starts at 4pm and is suitable for over 16s. Tickets cost £10 and include a glass of wine or juice.