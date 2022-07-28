Pop sensations The Cheeky Girls will top the bill at Wigan Pride next month with thousands of visitors expected in the town centre.

The council-backed event, sponsored by the borough’s hospital trust, also includes a packed schedule of local acts and performers.

The Cheeky Girls – identical twins Monica and Gaby Irimia, who rose to fame in the early 2000s – said: “We are so happy and proud to be part of the massive celebration of the LGBTQ community in Wigan.“As we say in one of our new songs to be released, ‘we’re all born different, but we all love as one’ so we think that should be the motto for the day.

The Cheeky Girls will be headlining this years Wigan's Pride

“Thank you, Wigan Pride, for inviting us.”

The Cheeky Girls will be joined on the Unity Stage in Wigan town centre on Saturday, August 13, by a whole host of pop tribute stars who are new to Pride.

These include Lucy Rose, with a set from her Absolute Britney show, and Beeyonce as Beyonce, who will bring some much-loved power ballads.

Wigan Pride is returning for its sixth year

Katy Ellis will add to the feel-good 2000s line-up and deliver a double tribute treat for the audience, performing both as Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

Dan Bonney, one of the founders of Wigan Pride, said: “Pride has a serious message at its heart and there will be opportunities throughout the day to reflect and consider what still needs to change across the world.

“There are still 73 countries where it is illegal to be gay or lesbian and we know from recent events in America that rights that have been hard won, can easily be lost again.

“But we also know that the last few years have been really hard for people across the borough, so we want to give everyone a chance to enjoy being together again and celebrate being themselves so we hope this year’s exciting line-up will help them to do that!”

Wigan Pride will welcome back some favourite local performers this year – singer Josh Robinson will deliver a selection of the best 2000s covers to get everyone ready for the day’s celebrations and singer-songwriter Zha Olu will be performing

Liverpool band Rival Unit will bring a change of pace to the action on the Unity Stage, with their popular alt rock set.

Council-led youth group BYOU will manage Wigan Pride’s Believe Stage on Believe Square, where visitors will be able to enjoy acoustic sets from up-and-coming local artists and enjoy family-friendly entertainment.

Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is the headline sponsor for this year’s event and will be there on the day to offer healthcare support and advice.

The Wigan Pride timetable

Wigan Pride will begin with a community parade, starting just after 11am.

Action will start on the main stage from noon and run until approximately 5.30pm.