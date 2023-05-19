Beer and gin festival with a rugby twist to be held in Wigan
A festival held by a brewery near Wigan will take place across the rugby league Magic Weekend next month.
The Wayfarer in Parbold and their on-site brewery, Problem Child Brewing is hosting the event so it deliberately coincides with the RL spectacle in Newcastle from Friday to Sunday June 2 to 4.
The rugby will be televised throughout the weekend and along with beer and gin being served there will also be original Wigan street food – pies!
There will be something for everyone with live music on Friday evening and the games across the weekend, all accompanied by beer and gins from the participating clubs home towns.
Jonny Birkett, head brewer at Problem Child Brewing, said: “My two passions are beer and rugby so creating a festival to showcase both is a pleasure! Rugby is unique because it is so family friendly and that’s the vibe people will find at our festival”