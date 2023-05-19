The Wayfarer in Parbold and their on-site brewery, Problem Child Brewing is hosting the event so it deliberately coincides with the RL spectacle in Newcastle from Friday to Sunday June 2 to 4.

The rugby will be televised throughout the weekend and along with beer and gin being served there will also be original Wigan street food – pies!

There will be something for everyone with live music on Friday evening and the games across the weekend, all accompanied by beer and gins from the participating clubs home towns.

The beer and gin festival in Parbold will take place across the Rugby League Magic Weekend.

Jonny Birkett, head brewer at Problem Child Brewing, said: “My two passions are beer and rugby so creating a festival to showcase both is a pleasure! Rugby is unique because it is so family friendly and that’s the vibe people will find at our festival”

The inaugural Magic Fest was in 2018 at the side of the brewery, with this year seeing it move to its new home on the field behind Wayfarer in Parbold – a picturesque festival location with views of the Douglas Valley.

Entry to the festival is free and people do not need to book in advance; for full details of the Magic Weekend Festival, please visit www.wayfarerparbold.co.uk