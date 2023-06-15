Bongo's Bingo reveals latest Wigan dates including Night At The Movies special

The next dose of Bongo’s Bingo magic and mayhem at The Monaco in Hindley will bring summer to an epic climax, as more riotous fun, amazing music and crazy prizes returns to Wigan.

There will be plenty of bingo and the odd pink unicorn helping to create the most bonkers, surreal and energetic night for all in attendance.

The August schedule will see them roll out the red carpet and bring the paparazzi to town as part of the special Night At The Movies theme, celebrating all things cinema.

Bongo's Bingo will return to Wigan in August as they host a Night At The Movies special .

Guests are encouraged to come in fancy dress as their favourite film star, icon or character – think everyone from Shrek, James Bond and Danny and Sandy to Mia Wallace, Marvel and DC. Of course there will be an abundance of soundtracks from everyone’s favourite flicks all night long.

A Night At The Movies takes place on Friday August 25.

Hosts of the most talked about night out in the country, Bongo’s Bingo has revolutionised a quaint British pastime with a copious amount of nostalgia, karaoke, rave rounds and dance-offs. Prizes include Henry

Bongo's will offer all their usual prizes.

Hoovers, giant pink fluffy unicorns and much more in a dose of pure and unadulterated escapism, there’s truly nothing else like it, just ask Samuel L Jackson.

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo co-founder, says: “It’s crazy we’re already releasing our August shows in Wigan at The Monaco. Demand has been off the scale so far in 2023 and we’re getting set for our peak-time summer parties.

"We’ve got our Night At The Movies theme taking place across the UK too – this is the perfect time to dress up and get dancing to some of the most iconic move soundtracks of all time. It’s going to be epic.”

Events at The Monaco, on Atherton Road, Hindley will take place on Saturday August 19 and the special themed night on Friday August 25.

Doors open at 6pm with last entry at 7.30pm prior to the first game of bingo commencing at 8pm.

