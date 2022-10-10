Brave souls can get running as Wigan Fright Night 10k returns for Halloween

Wigan Council has teamed up with Fylde Coast Runners for the second annual Fright Night 10k at Haigh Woodland Park.

It will be held on Saturday, October 29 and begins in the shadow of Haigh Hall, before following trails and paths in the park’s grounds.

Participants are being urged to dress appropriately for the weather – with many expected to don scary fancy dress costumes to join the Halloween festivities.

A witch outside Haigh Hall at last year's Fright Night 10k

People should also take a head torch to help guide the way in the dark, while there will be course marshals and reflective tape acting like “cat’s eyes” to light up the route.

The event is suitable for runners and fast walkers and is open to people aged 15 and over.

After reaching the finish line outside Haigh Hall, everyone will receive a glow-in-the-dark medal and commemorative T-shirt.

