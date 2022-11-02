In summer 2023, Historic England will celebrate the future of our high streets in partnership with Emergency Exit Arts – the pioneering outdoor arts company famous for their celebration of the country’s diversity and strong communities at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Hi! Street Fest is an ambitious collaboration project spanning two years, which aims to bring life and vibrancy to high streets across England, including Wigan.

Through street parties and parades, the festival will bring a touch of carnival to each town and city, encouraging local people to come together to create performances that let their creativity be free.

Hi! Street Fest promises to transform the streets of Wigan July 7 to 9 2023

EEA will work with a consortium of Wigan borough-based organisations, led by The Old Courts, to collaborate with local residents to bring their unique brand of iconic events and participatory experiences to each high street.

Daniel Bernstein, CEO of Emergency Exit Arts, said: “Emergency Exit Arts are so excited to be working on this important, co-created national project. We are determined that there are opportunities for hundreds of local people in each place we are working with to get engaged in the culture of their high street and help make a real long-term difference to their place.”

By reimagining the high street, the project aims to attract visitors and bring people together to celebrate Wigan’s culture, following weeks of outreach and community workshops the scheme will culminate in a free and spectacular home-grown procession in Wigan around King Street on July 7 to 9 2023.

The parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.

There is a chance to get involved with the project, with a local assistant director/producer required to liaise with community groups and artists in Wigan.

Additionally, there is an open call for three community producer prainees to participate in a 10-week online training program with EEA, beginning in January 2023.

Learning how to put on projects and events in their area, and applying the skills the yahve learnt directly to Hi! Street Fest. They will be networked together to help them design and develop participation opportunities in their hometown.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “Hi! Street Fest will give communities from six high streets across the country the chance to connect with their local places and get creative to celebrate what makes them special. We strongly believe that the combination of capital investment and cultural programming is an effective way to encourage people to view their high streets positively – as vibrant, active places where people come together."