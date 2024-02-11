Cat lovers’ extravaganza returning to Wigan’s Robin Park
The Lancashire Cat Club is holding its Annual Championship Cat Show at Wigan’s Robin Park Sports Centre next month.
A spokesperson said: “This is our 75th show and we are delighted to continue to use Robin Park which has proved to be a very successful venue.
“On show will be over 300 pedigree cats of all breeds and many household pet cats. There will also be many stalls from both trade and cat clubs.”
The show is being held on Saturday, March 9, with public admission from 12.30pm.