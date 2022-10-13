Children can keep active during school holiday as Wigan Athletic's popular camp returns

Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s coaches will provide fun, interactive and engaging sessions for children during the school holiday.

Various schools throughout the borough will be hosting the football, multi-sport and dance camps, which are aimed at boys and girls aged five to 12.

Andy Miller, sport and football officer, said: “It's great to be running our football, multi-sport and dance holiday camps again this October half-term.

Wigan Athletic Community Trust is hosting a variety of holiday camps during the October half-term

"Our camps have been a great way for us to engage with kids across Wigan and Leigh and help them keep active, improve their health and keep enjoying sport during the holidays."

Football camps will run from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28 at Dean Trust Wigan in Orrell, Atherton Community School and Golborne High School.

Meanwhile, a dance camp will also be held at Dean Trust from Monday, October 24 to Thursday, October 27.

The multi-sport camp will be held at Our Lady’s RC Primary School in Aspull from Monday, October 24 to Thursday, October 27.

Places can now be booked for children to attend.

All of the camps will take place from 9am and 3.30pm, and attendees can begin arriving from 8.45am each day.

People are asked to take clothing suitable for outdoor activities and a packed lunch. All sites operate a nut-free policy so anyone with allergies can participate.