From mulled wine and minced pies to fine festive food and gift ideas and Santa, Christmas markets seem to grow in popularity every year.

Here are some of the best in and around Wigan for you to visit in 2022 …

Wigan

Standish Christmas Market – December 3 10am-6pm

Taking over Standish village centre once again there will be a festive street market, two craft halls, live music stage and drinks tent. There'll be singing! There'll be dancing! There'll be comedy! And much more!

Pemberton Christmas Market – November 27 12pm-6pm

Pemberton Christmas Market and Funday is back for 2022 at Pemberton Masonic Hall. Includes around 30 stalls and a variety of other festivities.

The Hamlet Christmas Market – December 10 from 2pm

Located at Three Sisters Recreation Area in Ashton-in Makerfield, expect stalls, a brass band, Christmas music, hot food and a grotto.

Hindley and Hindley Green Christmas Festival and Markets – November 27 11am-5.30pm

A fabulous festive event at Hindley Library featuring a large Christmas market made up of local sellers offering gifts and crafts, refreshments, Santa, festive workshops, live entertainment, bar, games and more.

Parbold Frost Fayre – November 20 11am-4pm

A chance to meet up with friends and family and make this Christmas a cracker, with carefully created gifts and yummy indulgent treats.

The Edge Christmas Markets – November 26 11am to 4pm

Come along to The Edge Christmas Markets at The Edge Arena where the little ones will have a chance to meet Santa in his grotto!

Wigan and Leigh Hospice Christmas Fayre – November 19 10am to 3pm

The Wigan and Leigh Hospice Christmas Fayre at St Peter’s Pavilion in Hindley is a festive day of fun for the whole family with something for everyone You can win prizes, enjoy refreshments and stock up on Christmas gifts and goodies. Father Christmas will be visiting too!

Christmas Fayre at St Andrew’s – November 12 10am-4pm

The Christmas Fayre at St Andrew’s Parish Centre on Woodhouse Lane promises loads of stalls selling handcrafted goods suitable for Christmas presents. Pop along and meet Father Christmas in his wonderful Grotto, watch Thomas and Friends travelling round the railway layout, plus much more to see and do.

Lancashire

Chrismas Fayre at Samlesbury Hall – November 27 10am-4pm

Wander through the Hall and browse a variety stalls displaying local products from across across Lancashire.

The Heritage Cafe will be open serving delicious Christmas lunches. Mulled Wine will be available alongside plenty of mince pies, and hot turkey sandwiches (and other Christmas treats!)

Dottie's Wafflery will be serving up delicious treats, with hot waffles and hot drinks.

Free Entry/Free Parking.

The Black Bull Christmas Market, Fulwood – December 4 10am-4pm

Featuring indoor and outdoor stalls, food, drink and lovely handmade items, as well as some hot handmade favourites.

Do all your Christmas gift shopping in one go and hang around a bit for a Christmas drink and maybe something to fill your belly.

Christmas Market and Santa Train Ride – Ribble Steam Railway and Museum – December 3 10am-4.30pm

Create warm and magical memories with a Santa Special Steam experience. The perfect opportunity for a family get-together, sprinkled with a generous helping of festive fun, excitement and laughter.

Snuggle up with your loved ones in a warm, steam-heated carriage. Watch your youngsters’ eyes light up as Father Christmas visits you in your seat and hands out presents. Light seasonal refreshments on the train are included and Mrs Ribble’s Tea Room will be open for extra drinks and goodies. There will also be free face painting and balloon art.

Tickets include access to a festively trimmed museum and there will be live music and maybe even the odd elf or two! Plus there will be a small artisan market to explore.

Lancaster Christmas Market – November 25 to November 27

Get into the Christmas spirit at the Lancaster Christmas Market located at Lancaster Brewery. With top-quality gifts, crafts and food and drink products, you will be able to find lots of Christmas presents and stocking fillers for your whole family.

Heysham Christmas Market – December 9 2pm-8pm and December 10 12pm to 6pm

There will be more than 25 local artisan stalls selling Christmas treats and gifts on Heysham Village Car Park, so you’re sure to find something special. Plus food, drink and alpacas – what more could you possible want?

Christmas Fayre at Solaris Centre, Blackpool – November 27 10.30am-3.30pm

A free festive event for all the family. Homemade craft stalls, raffle, tombola, children’s entertainment and much more! Plus enjoy the delights of the on-site cafe.

Crow Wood Christmas Market, Burnley – December 11 11am to 4pm

A craft-filled vintage Christmas Market will pop up within the sumptuous setting of Crow Wood Hotel & Spa in Burnley. Featuring more than 50 makers, creators and start-ups, get in the mood for Christmas at Crow Wood.

Manchester

Manchester Christmas Markets – November 10 to December 22

Piccadilly Gardens will take a star turn once again this festive season, becoming the hub for Christmas in Manchester – the UK’s one and only capital of Christmas.

Manchester’s world-famous Christmas Markets takes place across six city centre squares, offering the festive delights that the city is known for.

Visitors will be able to warm those long winter evenings with lashings of food and drink, soaking up the Christmas atmosphere from under marquee covered seating and dazzling lighting creating that festival feel.

More details and opening times here.

Liverpool

Liverpool Christmas Markets – November 19 to December 24

Located once again against the stunning backdrop of St George's Plateau and William Brown Street, the markets return with of all the favourite festive food offerings, as well as a few more new and exciting treats that will truly make the market a culinary trip around the world!

The Christmas markets will have an array of stalls selling Christmas gifts, personalised decorations, arts and craft goodies, photo prints, jewellery and stocking fillers. It will also have a small selection of stands selling food ranging from the Yorkshire Pud Wrap Stall, the traditional swing grill selling a selection of sausages and burgers to vegan stalls.

There is also the big wheel and snow slide in Santa’s village to keep the family amused and a selection of bars including the tipi bar, ski bar, windmill bar and the new Bavarian bar where you can try a selection of German beers and hot cider.

More details and opening times here.

Chester

Chester Christmas Market: 10th Anniversary – November 18 to December 21

Chester Christmas Market will be back in the heart of Chester this year … get the festive feeling this winter and spoil yourself at Chester Christmas Market. A handmade, historical, magical experience awaits you with 70 traders situated in the square around the town hall, surrounding the iconic sparkling tree in the heart of the city centre.